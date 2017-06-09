AMD Crimson Relive-Treiber 17.6.1 - Optimiert für Dirt 4 und Prey

Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 17.6.1 ist ein Beta-Treiber ohne WHQL-Zertifikat und für das neue Rennspiel Dirt 4 von Codemasters optimiert. Laut AMD bietet der neue Treiber bei einer Radeon RX 580 mit aktiviertem 8x MSAA bis zu 30 Prozent mehr Leistung. Beim Shooter Prey ist der neue Treiber auf der gleichen Grafikkarte immerhin 4 Prozent schneller als die Version 17.5.2.
Der neue Treiber unterstützt alle AMD-Radeon-Grafikkarten seit der HD-7700/7900-Serie bis hin zur aktuellen Radeon-RX-500-Reihe.
Quelle und Downloads: AMD
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.6.1 Highlights
Support For
DiRT 4
- Multi GPU profile
- Up to 30% performance improvement when using 8xMSAA measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2
Prey
- Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2(2)
Fixed Issues
- Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- HDR may fail to enable on some displays for QHD or higher resolutions.
- Flickering may be observed on some Radeon RX 500 series products when using HDMI with QHD high refresh rate displays.
- AMD XConnect: systems with Modern Standby enabled may experience a system hang after resuming from hibernation.
- Fast mouse movement may cause an FPS drop or stutter in Prey® when running in Multi GPU system configurations.
- Adjusting memory clocks in some third party overclocking applications may cause a hang on Radeon R9 390 Series products.
- Graphics memory clock may fluctuate causing inconsistent frame rates while gaming when using AMD FreeSync technology.
- Mass Effect: Andromeda may experience stutter or hitching in Multi GPU system configurations.
- The GPU Scaling feature in Radeon Settings may fail to enable for some applications.
- Error message "Radeon Additional Settings: Host application has stopped working" pop up will sometimes appear when hot plugging displays with Radeon Settings open.
Known Issues
- Graphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.
- Adobe Lightroom may experience an application crash with GPU acceleration enabled on Windows 7 system configurations using Radeon RX 390 Series graphics products.
- A small amount of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
