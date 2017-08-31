Dawn of War 3 - Modding Tools und Steam Workshop jetzt verfügbar

Ein neues Update für Dawn of War 3 fügt endlich die lang erwarteten Modding Tools und Unterstützung für den Steam Workshop hinzu. Wer will, kann also ab jetzt seine Eigenkreationen mit dem Strategiespiel erstellen und über Steam vertreiben.

Auch bei der Kampagne gibt es durch den Patch eine große Änderung: Die unterstützt mittlerweile Auto Saves. Außerdem werden im Multiplayer alle drei Klassen neu ausbalanciert. Hier die Patch Notes im Überblick:

Patch Notes

General

Vehicle health upgrades will now apply to player-made structures

Buildable turrets for all factions have had their Power cost decreased from 60 to 50

Diomedes, Terminators, Mad Dread, and Wraithblades no longer gain Fury while attacking neutral objects

The slowing effect from Devastators, upgraded Lootas, Terminators, and Dark Reapers are now classed as a new status effect: suppression

Suppression does not stack with other sources of suppression, but the highest value of suppression will override the other sources

Economy

Power Generator initial Requisition cost increased from 80 to 100

Power Generator scaling Requisition cost increased from 16 to 50

Power rate per generator decreased from 25 to 20

Power reward from killing enemy Shield Generators decreased from 100 Power to 50 Power

Escalation phases

Phase 2: Power generator bonus increased from 50% to 87.5%

Phase 3: Power generator bonus increased from 50% to 62.5%

Phase 4: Power generator bonus increased from 25% to 30%

Multiplayer bug fixes

Fixed instances where splashing water from super units could be seen through the fog of war on Mortis Vale

Multiplayer AI now builds less addons and Listening Posts and is less likely to build addons when owning a smaller army than their opponent

Space Marine Standards captured after the healing begins will no longer continue to heal

Campaign bug fixes

Fixed an issue that occurred when loading a Mission 9 save file created on a previous game version, which would cause the Destroy Scrap objective to break

Units and abilities

Fixed a bug where Assault Marines lost the ability to melee after being caught by Autarch Kyre's Skyleap and Eldritch Winds during a Jump

Fixed a bug where the Imperial Knight Paladin's Armour Piercing Shot would destroy Fire Prisms in a single hit

Fixed a bug where the Fire Prism wouldn't damage structures or units with attack-ground

Keep Trukk'n: Fixed a bug where this ability was working inconsistently, occasionally failing to taunt units

UI

When hovering over equipped doctrines, the description video now appears in the bottom-right corner of the screen

Fixed some instances where tooltips on some paints appeared as invalid

Fixed a bug where viewing doctrine videos caused an FPS drop each time this action was repeated, which would persist until restarting the game

Fixed the display of the Manufactorum minimap icon in the match history screen

Fixed a bug where switching between a custom skin and a mastery skin prevented the re-selection of the custom skin

Fixed a display issue that occurred when playing in French where some tutorial text was overlapping

Art

Fixed an issue with the Wraithlord's Glaive Charge where the artwork would not display properly

Fixed an issue where the Roks ability was pixelated in places

