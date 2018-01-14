DICE Awards 2018 - Horizon, Zelda oder Cuphead? Das sind die Nominierten

Im Februar werden wieder die DICE Awards verliehen. Zu den klaren Favoriten gehören Horizon, Zelda, Cuphead, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy und Hellblade.

von Elena Schulz,
14.01.2018 15:03 Uhr

Cuphead gehört mit seinem einzigartigen Stil zu den Favoriten der DICE Awards 2018.Cuphead gehört mit seinem einzigartigen Stil zu den Favoriten der DICE Awards 2018.

Am 22. Februar werden in Las Vegas die ingesamt 21. DICE Awards verliehen. Die Kategorien und Nominierten des Komitees der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences stehen bereits fest. Insgesamt stehen 68 Spiele zur Auswahl.

Ein paar Titel behaupten sich aber gleich mehrmals: So wurde das PS4-exklusive Open-World-Spiel Horizon: Zero Dawn stolze zehn Mal nominiert und gilt damit als Favorit. Direkt gefolgt von Zelda: Breath of the Wild mit sechs Nominierungen, sowie Cuphead, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy und Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice mit jeweils fünf.

Besonders interessant ist natürlich die Kategorie für »Game of the Year«. Hier stehen neben Horizon, Zelda und Cuphead auch Super Mario Odyssey und der Steam-Hit Playerunknown's Battlegrounds zur Auswahl. Der Titel kommt mit Game Design und Online Gameplay damit auf ingesamt drei Nominierungen.

Welches Spiel ist euer Game of the Year?

Jahresrückblick 2017: Die Tests - Video: Die wichtigsten Spiele- & Hardware-Themen 19:31 Jahresrückblick 2017: Die Tests - Video: Die wichtigsten Spiele- & Hardware-Themen

Alle Kategorien und Nominierten

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Cuphead
  • For Honor
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Cuphead
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Little Nightmares
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Assassin's Creed Origins - Bayek
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Senua
  • Horizon Zero Dawn - Aloy
  • Star Wars Battlefront II - Iden Versio
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Chloe Fraiser

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Cuphead
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • RiME
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

  • Destiny 2
  • Injustice 2
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Night in the Woods
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Family Game of the Year

  • DropMix
  • GNOG
  • Just Dance 2018
  • SingStar Celebration
  • Snipperclips

Fighting Game of the Year

  • ARMS
  • Injustice 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • Nidhogg 2
  • Tekken 7

Racing Game of the Year

  • DiRT 4
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Project CARS 2

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Divinity: Original Sin 2
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • NieR:Automata
  • Persona 5
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera

Sports Game of the Year

  • Everybody's Golf
  • FIFA 18
  • Golf Clash
  • Madden NFL 18
  • MLB The Show 17

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Endless Space 2
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Total War: Warhammer II
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • Robo Recall
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • The Invisible Hours
  • Wilson's Heart

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
  • Robo Recall
  • Space Pirate Trainer
  • Wilson's Heart

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

  • Everything
  • Gorogoa
  • Night in the Woods
  • Pyre
  • Snipperclips

Handheld Game of the Year

  • Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
  • Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
  • Metroid: Samus Returns
  • Monster Hunter Stories

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Cat Quest
  • Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Gorogoa
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Splitter Critters

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Gorogoa
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Gorogoa
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Game of the Year

  • Cuphead
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
  • Super Mario Odyssey
