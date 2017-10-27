Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Alle Änderungen aus Patch v3.0.150.188

Ein großer Patch für Larian Studios’ Rollenspiel-Epos Divinity: Original Sin 2 steht ins Haus. Wir haben die Patchnotes für euch.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 bekommt ein riesiges Update.

Das fantastische Fantasy-Rollenspiel Divinity: Original Sin 2 startete am 14. September auf Steam. Die Entwickler sind seitdem offenbar schwer beschäftigt gewesen, denn Patch v3.0.150.188 platzt förmlich aus allen Nähten.

Beispielsweise hat man diverse Verbesserungen am Quest-Journal vorgenommen und an vielen Stellen dieGameplay-Balance angepasst. Zudem ist es nun möglich, Gegner im Kampf zu betrachten, ohne selbst am Zug zu sein. Umfassende Optimierungen an der Benutzeroberfläche sowie dem Game-Master-Modus runden das riesige Paket ab. Im Folgenden lest ihr die vollständige Liste der Patchnotes.

Patch Notes v3.0.150.188

Improvements and changes

  • Improved several journal entries to be clearer to the player if quests get closed automatically
  • Added several items and related journal updates to improve links between certain NPCs and story lines
  • Journal update XP gains are now shown alongside the corresponding update
  • Improved performance in very specific locations, related to items being equipped by players or NPCs
  • Added "Pick up and send to wares" and "Steal and add to wares" in context menu of world items
  • Increased prices of unique weapons sold in Arx
  • Added missing weapon skills to unique two-handed weapons
  • Flaming Crescendo should now correctly receive bonus damage from Intelligence
  • Using the Equalise skill is now a hostile action
  • Skills from items now correctly respect weapon requirements
  • Reactive shot no longer deals damage on casting
  • You can now enter Sneak mode after activating the Play Dead skill
  • Added several new effects to make important dialog moments stand out more
  • Adjusted Meistr's Vault so that it gives a ritual dagger and ritual bowl each time the player opens it, if the player does not have it in his inventory
  • Improved detection for being able to flee from combat
  • Skill preview trajectory should now be more accurate when fighting certain enemies
  • Improved landing position of Backlash skill
  • Blessing an electrified steam cloud now results in a blessed steam cloud
  • Blood Totem is now immune to Decaying status
  • Improved AI behavior that was leading to skipped turns incorrectly
  • Partial Action Points, after moving a small amount, are now saved correctly
  • Added several new icons
  • Framed Frost runes and Framed Thunder runes now have the correct bonuses
  • Fixed several crafting recipes that incorrectly required very specific items or gave incorrect results
  • Items dragged from equipment slot to inventory are now placed in the correct slot
  • You can now examine an enemy, even when it is not your turn
  • Roses increase Wits when consumed
  • When stealing a container, cost of its contents should be added to the cost of the container
  • Demonic Tutelage and Flaming Tongues now attack enemies until their duration runs out instead of only attacking first three enemies
  • Charm is now cleared when the charmer dies
  • Charm is now cleared from summons when the owner is uncharmed
  • Updated several skill tooltips to take into account extra modifiers
  • Updated several audio effects
  • Temporarily allied NPCs no longer have crime investigation behaviors about the crimes they helped commit
  • Henchmen now correctly have Source skills depending on where the player is in the storyline
  • Gratiana now sells back Soul Jars from other NPCs if the player gave them to her
  • End game Arena combat was made clearer to the player. Arena combatants are now clearly marked and they will target each other first
  • Updated Empyreo the Stalwart's stats and abilities
  • Outlines now include corpses
  • Added player feedback when being Enwebbed, Crippled, Entangled or Encumbered
  • Improved Inner Demon, Demonic Tutelage and Terrify visual effects

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Tarquin's location and dialog after finishing his quest line
  • Fixed sorting by last picked up
  • Fixed ghosts spawning in incorrect locations
  • Fixed auras not correctly reapplying under certain conditions
  • Fixed forced group formation initializing when using certain spells to initiate combat
  • Fixed a problem with characters not following the party correctly anymore
  • Fixed Party Follower NPCs possibly getting stuck in dialog when talking to the wrong Player Character
  • Fixed triggering the unconsciousness of Dallis or Lucian only once if they are lying on a damaging surface
  • Fixed rested status blocking dialog with Malady at the end of the game
  • Fixed Kniles not participating in combat if he's teleported into a closed cage
  • Disabled trading with companions before recruiting them
  • Fixed Dallis' moving closet on the Lady Vengeance
  • Fixed characters not being reassigned to the correct player after loading a co-op game from main menu
  • Fixed a dialog issue between Fane and Lohse after visiting the Hall of Echoes with Fane. The correct god is now mentioned in the dialog
  • Fixed several dialog issues related to gender
  • Fixed several dialog issues that would result in dialog loops or incorrect flags being set
  • Fixed several XP reward issues related to quests and certain enemies
  • Fixed the Red Prince being invisible during the wagon scene with the Red Princess
  • Fixed flaming pig not being blessed or cursed when talking to a shrine for the first time
  • Fixed a visual issue with electrified surfaces re-appearing after it wears off
  • Fixed an audio issue during the Council of Seven Arena, when talking to the embodiments of the gods
  • Fixed the sewer pipe exit to Fort Joy swamps. It can no longer be destroyed
  • Fixed the Scroll of Atonement disappearing from inventory
  • Fixed the Cathedral door being blocked in Arx
  • Fixed characters becoming stuck after summoning a totem in combat and then running out of combat
  • Fixed being able to save right before entering the magic mirror
  • Fixed being able to use the magic mirror with party followers by using context menu
  • Fixed an issue wherein a player joins the host for the first time and is being assigned the main character when host is controlling a companion
  • Fixed a crash related to dialog flags not being removed properly
  • Fixed Higba incorrectly being a party member later in the game due to Charmed status
  • Fixed a crash related to summoning totems near certain objects
  • Fixed a crash when transitioning to certain regions or instantly reloading the last savegame twice (runtime error)
  • Fixed wrong spirit appearing after killing Jonathan
  • Fixed dialog getting stuck when a charmed character enters the dialog
  • Fixed dialog history not showing up when a client player joins a dialog
  • Fixed a blocking issue during the Kraken fight when instantly killing Braccus during the first turn
  • Fixed turn order issue when characters transform (for example: The Doctor)
  • Fixed several journal updates triggering incorrectly under certain conditions
  • Fixed a crash when trying to teleport an item that has been picked up by someone else
  • Fixed several audio issues with the Kraken combat
  • Fixed several issues related to multiple tutorial messages popping up
  • Fixed Malady thinking Gareth is missing when he has left the area correctly
  • Fixed not being able to re-recruit party members on the Lady Vengeance due to a message saying the party is full
  • Fixed several issues with end game combat when the main character dies, but the player still defeats Braccus
  • Fixed Magister Borris not dropping Ifan's contract
  • Fixed Ifan having Pet Pal talent regardless of which class you want him to be when recruiting him
  • Fixed Malady's attitude dropping lower than intended
  • Fixed Jahan becoming hostile on the Lady Vengeance if the player frees the demons
  • Fixed tooltip for Evidence Chest
  • Fixed not being able to deal any damage to a number of specific NPCs
  • Fixed bears attacking when player uses Source Skills near them
  • Fixed not being able to get Infiltration achievement for lockpicking as an undead
  • Fixed Gareth's dialog on the Lady Vengeance if he followed the path of light in Reaper's Coast and spared Alexandar
  • Fixed several automated dialogs repeating at incorrect times or too frequently
  • Fixed being able to craft scrolls with important letters, destroying them in the process
  • Fixed Sallow Man dialog. In certain cases, he would not give out the Capacitor
  • Fixed Fane incorrectly being placed into a crime dialog after being dismissed
  • Fixed the Doctor having incorrect stats after transforming
  • Fixed being able to log in with more than 2 profiles when using controllers
  • Fixed being able to flee from certain situations when the player is not supposed to
  • Fixed being able to target corpses correctly when using a controller
  • Fixed dialog not scrolling anymore after loading while in a dialog
  • Fixed Avatar character not being assigned to player anymore after specific party death scenario
  • Fixed alignment issue causing player characters to be neutral after being resurrected
  • Fixed losing Black Rose status effect during certain story events
  • Fixed dialog issue with trespassing in Fort Joy near certain Magisters
  • Fixed Shackles of Pain effect after loading
  • Fixed Throw Explosive Trap skill in Arena Mode
  • Fixed barter trader exploit when using a controller
  • Fixed not being able to disable certain add-ons after campaign creation
  • Fixed various minor animation issues
  • Fixed a dialog issue in when fleeing from the fight with Saheila
  • Fixed Tarquin Skill Book selling issue
  • Fixed several issues related to destroying Soul Jars
  • Fixed target picking issues when near Noxious Voidwoken bodies
  • Fixed an issue with Elemental Affinity not updating the Skillbar correctly in certain cases
  • Fixed some cases when Blitz Attack and Backlash would ignore Ruptured Tendons
  • Fixed several map markers
  • Fixed being able to break the Kraken's skill "Fate of the Sworn" by spamming ESC as he is casting it
  • Fixed having a summon time out in the Hall of Echoes resulting in the camera going to an incorrect location
  • Fixed empty catacombs pipe puzzle in Arx

UI Fixes

  • Improved tooltips for runes
  • Minimap now shows the direction of pings from other players when they are out of range
  • Fixed tooltips for surfaces not being displayed when using a controller
  • Added extra feedback for controller mode when not being able to pick something up due to not having enough strength
  • Fixed refresh issue of tooltips when players send items to each other
  • Character Creation: players can now edit their name while navigating any tab
  • Assigning points in Constitution in controller mode character screen should not increase Vitality until the point distribution is confirmed by exiting character screen
  • Fixed Direct Connect option in controller mode
  • Fixed being able to see target health bars when it is not your turn in controller mode
  • Updated the Options menu
  • Added UI fallback font for Chinese characters
  • Added turn timer in Arena Mode when using a controller
  • Fixed action bar getting stuck when skill bar is hidden by other interfaces
  • Incompatible saves now have a version indicator on the load screen
  • Fixed an issue in Arena Mode where one player would be unable to select heroes
  • Fixed a blocking issue at the end of the game when you deny Ifan having his revenge

GM Mode

  • Updated music tab. Added new music and fixed several playback issues
  • Added support for multi-region levels in GM mode
  • You can now drag items with or without snapping to terrain (by pressing the Caps Lock button)
  • Fixed inconsistency when spawning and dragging an existing item
  • Fix for characters sometimes not being assigned to anyone when a player disconnects from a GM session
  • Fixed error 300 and error 302 issues and related crash when trying to load zones that had a global entity removed
  • Fixed not being able to see custom stats tab when playing with controller
  • Fixed a crash related to NPCs joining dialog
  • Fixed a crash related to duplicate characters not being cleared correctly
  • Fixed a crash when dragging certain items to inventory
  • Fixed AI type panel and Alignment context menu not closing when GM changes character
  • Fixed an issue causing the encounter panel to display characters in the wrong order if there is a global character
  • GMs are now able to change the layout of add-ons for savegames (active sessions), as well as add new add-ons for already ongoing sessions
  • Fixed player character being teleported incorrectly when GM takes item that player was sitting or lying on
  • Users no longer lose Action Points when the GM manages their items during combat
  • Fixed exported characters not having the correct skills memorized
  • Fixed item use state being broken after GM has moved it to his inventory and back into the world
  • Fixed peace mode after saving and loading
  • Fixed cancel button in Level Templates search field
  • Fixed swapping around items not being synced correctly to clients
  • Fixed being able to load a pin with a deleted scene
  • Fixed Character Sheet background after managing a Character
  • Fixed incorrect tier of items being generated for creatures
  • Fixed GM not being able to do a GM roll during combat when possessing a character
  • Players can now load add-ons when loading a savegame

Modding

  • Fixed an issue with downloading add-ons from the host when entering a multiplayer game
  • Fixed a possible global entity duplication issue when downloading an add-on into an existing campaign
  • New items in mods now get added to an existing savegame if the savegame already contained the mod and the mod is of a newer version than the version in the savegame
  • Mods now get loaded after the lobby screen in order to avoid players having to download mods just to enter the lobby (for Campaign and Game Master)

