Everspace - Patch 1.1.0 macht die Weltraum-Action »hardcore«

Mit dem Patch 1.1.0 und dem Hotfix 1.1.1 wurde das Weltraumspiel Everspace in dieser Woche um neue Gameplay-Optionen und Einstellmöglichkeiten erweitert. Unter anderem kann man jetzt die Tastenbelegung frei ändern und es werden Joysticks, HOTAS und die Kopfbewegungserkennung TrackIR unterstützt.
Bislang war das Spiel nur für Maus und Tastatur oder Gamepad ausgelegt.
Neu sind auch einige Grafikoptionen beim Antialiasing und die Möglichkeit Effekte wie Motion Blur oder Chromatische Aberation auszuschalten. Im Spiel selbst gibt es jetzt beispielsweise neue Sounds für anfliegende Raketen und abgeschürfte Asteroiden oder neue Icons für Waffenupgrades. Außerdem kann man installierte Geräte über ein neues Menü schnell wechseln.
Das Update ist bislang nur für die Steam und GoG-Version verfügbar, da das Team vom Hamburger Studio Rockfish Games noch Probleme mit der Xbox-One- und Windows-10-Store-Version hat.
Wie gut ist das Spiel: Everspace im Test
Was ist der Hardcore-Modus?
Der Hardcore-Modus ist kein neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad sondern ein neuer Spielmodus. Hier werden die Verbesserungen am Schiff nicht nach dem Tod geändert, sondern zwischen den Sektoren. Wenn man stirbt, sind die Updates weg. Nur ein kleiner Teil von Pilotenperks kann dauerhaft verbessert werden.
Bei jedem Sprung in einen neuen Sektor muss man außerdem eines von zwei zufällig erstellten Handicaps auswählen, was das Spielweise im nächsten Sektor beeinflusst.
Die Neuerungen im Video erklärt
Everspace-Forummoderator und Qualitätstester Giraffasaur stellt die großen und kleinen Neuerungen in einem YouTube-Video vor und erklärt die Besonderheiten des neuen Hardcore-Spielmodus.
Patch-Notes für Everspace 1.1.0
New Features
- Added Hardcore Mode
- Windows (64bit): Added Joystick and HOTAS support
- Windows: New controls menu to freely configure Mouse/Keyboard, Gamepad and other input
- Windows: Added TrackIR support
- VR: Added mouse / keyboard support
- Added new languages: Chinese (Traditional), Japanese, Korean
- Added a spectator camera that can be activated during Action Freeze mode
- Added basic colorblind option affecting HUD marker colors
- Added option to select the anti-aliasing method (Off / FXAA / Temporal AA)
- Added option to change the screen percentage in non-VR mode
- Added option to toggle Motion Blur
- Added option to toggle Chromatic Aberration
- Mac: Steam Achievements and backer rewards (via Steam) now working on Mac
Tweaks
- Buffed Gunship: Starts stronger (more hitpoints, more armor, more energy regeneration, increased boost) but ends up with same values as before when fully perked
- Slightly reduced enemy accuracy on "Hard" difficulty
- Increased HUD visibility when sensors are damaged
- Slightly reduced Okkar Drone burst duration
- Slightly reduced Coil Gun spread
- Destroyed ships no longer deal collision damage while tailspinning
- Show message when fuel limit is reached
- Show current cooldown of devices, secondary weapons ammo and consumables amount in selection wheel
- Increased Temporal Anti-Aliasing sharpness
- Updated tonemapper and color grading to work with UE4.16
- Added a "fully mined" indication sound
- Used a special warning sound for silo missiles
- VR: You can now reset your camera orientation via the gamepad by holding down [Select]
- VR: Decreased the size of the mission markers
- VR: The Oculus Rift mirror window is now undistorted
- VR: Added "aim with headtracking" option to keyboard options menu
- VR: Disabled VSync and FOV options in the display options menu, since they should never be modified for VR
- VR: Enabled monoscopic far field rendering, which should improve performance a bit
- VR: The sensor damage screen effects are now disabled while the player is in a menu
- VR: You can now reset the device orientation during cinematics playback
- VR: Added some missing UI animations
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where clones would not spawn again if once killed and then exited out of the run and continued
- Fixed infinite loop bug when selecting previous consumables if there is an empty slot at the end
- Fixed Okkar Corvette Mk2 plasma cannons not becoming friendly when Corvette gets mainframe-overridden
- Fixed Missile Turret device not all stats being displayed
- Fixed thermal beam not being affected by sound fx volume settings
- Fixed wrong Gunship device slot amount showing in perks screen
- Fixed "Scanning..." message occasionally not being removed
- Fixed Okkar forces and Warships jumping in with Low Profile Glyph equipped during story missions
- Fixed fuel being restored after a jumpgate jump when having the Fuel Conservation glyph equipped
- Fixed teleporter device wall hack
- VR: Fixed an issue with some HUD widgets still being visible in menus
- VR: Fixed that you could apply the resolution/FOV in the display options which would then get loaded in non-VR mode
- VR: Fixed that you could enter the action freeze mode via the keyboard, resulting in a black screen
- VR: Fixed the positioning of the aiming assist marker
- VR: Fixed a slightly offset crosshair when "aim with headtracking" was selected
- VR: Fixed that the crafting list widget didn't scroll correctly
- VR: Fixed wrong positions of main menu / intro video when launching the game with an HTC Vive. This is a workaround for a SteamVR plugin bug that slightly increases loading times with HTC Vive headsets.
- VR: Fixed that the game would lose input focus when Alt+Tabbing out of the game window or clicking anywhere else
- VR: Fixed a hanger that could occur when resetting the run or game from the options menu
- VR: Fixed invisible health bar of the final boss
- VR: Fixed that you could open the system menu while jumping
- VR: Fixed a rare crash that could occur when approaching traders or service stations that are about to jump away
