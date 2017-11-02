Man mag Fortnite: Battle Royale vorhalten, dass es ziemlich offensichtlich bei PUBG abguckt. Aber das schadet dem Erfolg des Fortnite-Spin-Offs nicht im geringsten: Über 800.000 gleichzeitig aktive Spieler konnte der Free2Play-Shooter am vergangenen Wochenende plattformübergreifend anziehen.

Kein Wunder, dass bei so einem Ansturm Anpassungen der PC-Version erfolgen müssen. Offenbar gab es einigen Trubel mit der Lauffähigkeit des Spiels, zumindest laut Twitter:

We’re sorry for the trouble this weekend. The Battle Bus had 811K concurrent players on Sunday. We're working hard to keep it in the air.