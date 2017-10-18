Diese Woche gibt es mit Patch 1.7.2 ein Update für Fortnite und Fortnite: Battle Royale, kein PvE- oder PvP-Spieler geht also leer aus. Das Update ist bereits für alle Plattformen verfügbar, die Patch Notes finden sich (derzeit leider nur in englischer Sprache) auf der offiziellen Webseite und unterhalb der News.

Spieler des PvE-Modus »Save the World« erhalten massig neue Sturmzonen in jeder Spielregion. Allein bei Twine Peaks wurde die Anzahl möglicher Mutant Storms von 3 auf 10 erhöht, in allen Region warten deswegen mehr Herausforderungen, Monster und natürlich Loot. Passend dazu wurde auch die Anzahl täglich spielbarer Mutant Storms von 3 auf 4 Stück erhöht.

Battle-Royale-Fans erhalten jede Menge kleinerer Verbesserungen, beispielsweise kann die Kamera zwischen Teamkameraden nun hin und her geschaltet werden. Außerdem sollten Gegner nicht mehr unvermittelt aus der Deckung aufploppen und Treffermarkierungen wirklich bei jedem Treffer angezeigt werden.

Besonders angenehm für alle Spieler: Epic hat an den Ladezeiten und der allgemeinem Performance geschraubt und noch mehr Leistung aus dem bereits butterweich laufenden Unreal-Engine-Shooter geholt.

Fortnite ist für PC, Xbox One und PlayStation 4 verfügbar, der Battle-Royale-Modus ist komplett kostenlos auf allen Plattformen.

Fortnite - Screenshots ansehen

Battle Royale

Gameplay

You can now switch between teammates while spectating.

Fixed an issue which caused enemy players to instantaneously appear once they emerged from behind an object. This issue occurred frequently if shadows were disabled in the game options.

Fixed a bug which allowed players to jump indefinitely.

Fixed an issue which caused DBNO (Down, But Not Out) to trigger jump pads.

Fixed an issue which caused crosshair hit-markers to sometimes not show up.

Weapons

Medium Ammo stacks increased from 10 to 20.

Rocket Ammo spawn rate decreased by 25%.

Players no longer display their weapon while DBNO (Down, But Not Out.)

Controls

Added a new sensitivity sliders for "Targeting Multiplier" and "Scoped Multiplier" to the Game Options.

Removed mouse smoothing.

Players can now tilt the camera higher and lower than before.

Performance

Reduced the time it takes to load into the map from the matchmaking lobby.

General improvements to loading times and frame rate.

Audio

Increased the distance that building audio can be heard.

Voice Over IP has been added to PC Push-to-Talk is on by default and is bound to the Y keyVoice activation is also an optionSquad voice chat is on by default. Players can disable this in the settingsWe are working towards implementing VOIP on other platforms, more information soon

Save the World

Gameplay

The maximum number of daily Mutant Storms that can be completed has been increased from 3 to 4.

Increased the number of possible Mutant Storms that can spawn. Stonewood was 3 is now 5.Plankerton was 3 is now 8.Canny Valley was 3 is now 9.Twine Peaks was 3 is now 10.

Adjusted the crafting requirements for the Trash Cannon: Previous recipe: 3 Ore12 Mechanical Parts15 BlastpowderNew recipe: 10 Blastpowder8 Mechanical Parts2 Ore

Heroes

Players should no longer get stuck by the Shockwave ability animation if knocked back by the effect.

The "Going Commando" ability will now correctly deal damage from long distances.

Fixed an issue which caused the Raider Headhunter's support bonus to be calculated incorrectly. In most cases, this will decrease the support bonus you receive.

General

Fixed a number of client crashes.

PC/Mac

Fixed an issue which caused an "insert disk" message to appear for some users immediately after startup.

UI

Corrected text and symbols on the Inventor and Gadget cards.

Known Issues