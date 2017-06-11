Nvidia Game-Ready-Treiber 382.53 WHQL - Für Dirt 4 und Nex Machina optimiert

Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Dirt 4 und Nex Machina optimiert ist.

von Georg Wieselsberger,
11.06.2017 08:14 Uhr

Der neue Nvidiia-Treiber ist für Dirt 4 und Nex Machina optimiert.Der neue Nvidiia-Treiber ist für Dirt 4 und Nex Machina optimiert.

Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber mit der Versionnummer 382.53 und WHQL-Zertifikat veröffentlicht, der für das Rennspiel Dirt 4 und den kommenden Dualstick-Shooter Nex Machina optimiert wurde. Der Treiber bietet auch aktualisierte SLI- und 3D-Vision-Profile.

Außerdem behebt Nvidia viele Fehler, beispielsweise Probleme mit In-Game-V-Sync, wenn im Control Panel Fast Sync aktiviert ist. Hier konnte es zu Grafikfehlern wie Tearing kommen.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 Ti und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

»Download bei Nvidia

What's New in Version 382.53 WHQL

Game Ready

  • Provides the optimal gaming experience for DiRT 4 and Nex Machina

Open Windows 10 Issues in Version 382.53 WHQL

  • [Firefox.exe]: Browser errors may occur or the browser may crash with NVIDIA drivers. [200301372]
  • [Kepler GPUs][SteamVR]: The compositor fails when starting up. [1929201]
  • [Power DVD 17]: The display may go blank while playing HDR video in exclusive full-screen mode. [200300818]
  • [GeForce GTX 1070]: Games (Witcher 3, For Honor) do not recognize the custom refresh rates set using the NVIDIA Control Panel. [1916598]
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meier's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed fullscreen. [200252894]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]
  • [SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307]
  • [GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.
  • [Notebook][Pascal GPU]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
  • Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]
  • Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]
Nvidia Game-Ready-Treiber 382.53 WHQL - Für Dirt 4 und Nex Machina optimiert

Nvidia Game-Ready-Treiber 382.53 WHQL - Für Dirt 4 und Nex Machina optimiert

Nvidia Game-Ready-Treiber 382.53 WHQL - Für Dirt 4 und Nex Machina optimiert
