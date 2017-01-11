Der Treiber Radeon Crimson ReLive 16.12.2 steht nun mit WHQL-Zertifikat bereit.

Update: Der Mitte Dezember veröffentlichte Treiber mit der Versionsnummer 16.12.2 steht nun auch mit WHQL-Zertifikat zum Download bereit und ist damit die erste Treiberversion von AMD im Jahr 2017. Änderungen im Vergleich zur Dezember-Version gibt es allerdings nicht.

» Download bei AMD

Originalmeldung: Nachdem AMD seinen Crimson-Grafiktreiber erst vor zwei Wochen rundum erneuert als Crimson ReLive freigegeben hat, folgt nun ein kleineres Update mit Fehlerbehebungen.

So ist der Crimson ReLive 16.12.2 hilfreich bei Problemen mit Freesync im randlosen Vollbildmodus, dem Maus-Cursor und den Aufnahmefunktionen von ReLive. Nutzer von Multi-GPU-Lösungen sollten mit dieser Treiberversion keine niedrigen Powerstates bei der zweiten GPU mehr erfahren. Auch das VP9-Decoding unter Chromium wurde von Fehlern befreit.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 16.12.2 Highlights

Fixed Issues

AMD FreeSync technology may experience performance issues with Borderless Fullscreen application support when a secondary display is attached and has dynamic content running such as video playback in a web browser or if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background. A workaround if this issue is experienced is to minimize all other running applications that are on the primary desktop display or on non-primary extended displays.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install during installation on some system configurations.

Battlefield1 may experience flashing or corruption when running in Multi GPU with Radeon RX 400 series.

Instant Replay fails to enable itself after it has been turned off due to content protection.

Radeon Settings may not load on system boot for some system configurations.

Fixed some errors in translations for Radeon Settings and Radeon ReLive.

Audio recorded by Radeon ReLive may sometimes exhibit slow motion when played back.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording issues or issues toggling the Overlay/Toolbar when Frame Rate Target Control is enabled. Users are suggested to disable Frame Rate Target Control when using Radeon ReLive.

Mouse cursor may stutter in recorded video when there is limited on screen activity outside of minor mouse movement.

In AMD Multi GPU configurations the secondary graphics product will exit the low power state when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

Radeon ReLive may sometimes not be able to take screenshots of secondary displays.

Chromium may fail to utilize hybrid decode for VP9 content.

DOTA2 may experience game corruption when performing a task switch while recording with Radeon ReLive in AMD Multi GPU configurations.

Radeon ReLive Overlay/Toolbar will not launch or Record when running League of Legends in Administrator Mode and Windowed Borderless Fullscreen.