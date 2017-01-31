Der neue AMD-Treiber ist für Conan Exiles optimiert.

Zum Thema Radeon RX 480 ab 216,99 € bei Amazon.de Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 17.1.2 ist laut den Release-Notes für die beiden Spiele Conan Exiles und Ghost Recon: Wildlands optimiert. Beide Titel stehen bisher nur als Beta-Versionen bereit. Außerdem behebt der Treiber mehrere Fehler, beispielsweise mit Raucheffekten in Diablo 3 unter DirectX 9, Abstürze von Forza Horizon 3 mit dem Blizzard Mountain DLC und andere Absturzursachen, die mit der atidxx64.dll zusammenhängen.

Weitere Bugfixes betreffen den die Wattman-Funktuontion des Treibers und Probleme bei FIFA 17 bei der Nutzung externer Grafikkarten oder Hybrid-Grafik bei Laptops.

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.1.2 Highlights

Support For

Fixed Issues

Forza Horizon 3 may experience a crash or application hang with the Blizzard Mountain DLC on some select Radeon GCN products.

Paragon may experience flickering in profile or store preview pages after changing graphics settings when using Multi GPU.

Watch_Dogs 2 may experience an intermittent game crash after extended periods of play on some Radeon RX 300 series products.

FIFA 17 may experience a black screen on launch when using Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress system configurations.

Some applications may experience an intermittent or random runtime crash in atidxx64.dll.

Diablo III May experience smoke or lighting effects may appear corrupted when using DirectX®9 API.

Changing memory clocks with Radeon WattMan with more than one display connected may cause memory clocks to intermittently become stuck at their minimum setting or switch between min and max ranges intermittently causing display flickering.

Known Issues

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Radeon RX 400 series products may experience scaling issues for some applications when using the display scaling feature.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided may experience an application hang when running in Multi GPU with DirectX 12 and performing a task switch.

Mouse cursor corruption may be intermittently experienced on Radeon RX 480.