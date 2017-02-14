For Honor ist einer der beiden neuen Titel, für die der AMD-Treiber 17.2.1 optimiert wurde.

Zum Thema Radeon RX 480 ab 216,99 € bei Amazon.de Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 17.2.1 ist ein Beta-Treiber ohne WHQL-Zertifikat. Als Highlight der neuen Radeon Software Crimson Edition nennt AMD die Unterstützung für das Mittelalter-Kampfspiel For Honor und Sniper Elite 4. Eine Radeon RX 480 soll im Vergleich zur Treiberversion 17.1.2 bis zu vier Prozent mehr Leistung in For Honor bieten, in Sniper Elite 4 sogar bis zu fünf Prozent. Für beide Spiele gibt es auch Crossfire-Profile für DirectX 11.

Außerdem behebt der Treiber mehrere Fehler, beispielsweise Abstürze von For Honor bei manchen Systemen mit Crossfire, bei Aufnahmen per ReLive in DayZ, Probleme mit den Speichertaktraten bei der Radeon R9 380 oder Schattenprobleme bei einer Grafikkarte der Radeon HD 7900-Serie in Civilization 6.

Quelle und Downloads: AMD

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.2.1 Highlights

Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 series products when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.1.2

Up to 5% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 series products when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.1.2.

Multi GPU profile added for DirectX 11:

Fixed Issues

For Honor may experience an application crash when switching to fullscreen or menus in gameplay on Multi GPU configurations

On some Radeon GCN products DXVA H.264 encoded video may experience corruption when fast forwarding or seeking through content

AMD FreeSync technology mode may fail to enable itself on some fullscreen applications.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has incorrect default slider values with Radeon Chill enabled. Users can modify these values to suit the experience they want.

Graphics processor information may be missing from system information overlay on Radeon ReLive captured videos.

DayZ may experience an application crash when Radeon ReLive Instant Replay/Recording is active or the feature may not work as expected.

Memory clocks may become locked at low states on Radeon R9 380 series products.

Radeon ReLive recording in fullscreen with Windows Media Player or Power DVD may experience flickering.

AMD Radeon HD 7900 series products may experience shadow corruption when shadows are disabled in Civilization VI.