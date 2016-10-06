Der neue AMD-Treiber ist neben Gears of War 4 auch für Mafia 3 optimiert.
Zum Thema Radeon RX 480 ab 236 € bei Amazon.de Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 16.10.1 ist eine Version ohne WHQL-Zertifikat. Als Highlight der neuen Version nennt AMD die Unterstützung von Gears of War 4 und Mafia 3. Außerdem enthält der Treiber auch ein Crossfire-Profil für Shadow Warrior 2 unter DirectX 11.
Der Treiber behebt einige Fehler, die beispielsweise bei Deus Ex: Mankind Divided für Ruckler sorgen konnten, bei The Crew Bildrateneinbrüche verursachten oder in anderen Titeln für Flimmern der Grafik verantwortlich waren. Auch Probleme mit der Radeon-Software selbst werden behoben.
Quelle und Downloads: AMD
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.10.1 Highlights
-
Support for:
-
Gears of War 4
-
Mafia III
-
New AMD CrossFire profile added for DirectX 11:
-
Shadow Warrior 2
Fixed Issues
-
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ may experience minor stutter during gameplay when using AMD CrossFire mode or may crash when launching the in game benchmark.
-
The Crew™ may experience a random or sudden FPS drop while playing.
-
Battlefield™1 may experience flickering on some surfaces when using AMD CrossFire mode.
-
Radeon WattMan may fail to keep Power Limit settings after hitting apply in some cases.
-
Overwatch™ may experience flickering character models while in the hero selection menu or during gameplay in AMD Crossfire mode.
-
Paragon™ may experience flickering while using AMD FreeSync technology and AMD CrossFire mode in conjunction.
-
Pixel Format option is no longer missing for some Radeon RX 400 series products in Radeon Settings.
Known Issues
-
A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.
-
The Division™ may experience a game hang during extended periods of play while in AMD CrossFire mode.
-
Rise of the Tomb Raider™ may experience an application crash when changing the resolution from in-game menus when running DirectX®12. Users can restart the game to complete the resolution change.
-
While using or having Radeon WattMan open in Radeon Settings in AMD CrossFire mode, the secondary/slave graphics processor clocks will increase to their highest state.
-
H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.