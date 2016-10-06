AMD Radeon Software 16.10.1 : Der neue AMD-Treiber ist neben Gears of War 4 auch für Mafia 3 optimiert. Der neue AMD-Treiber ist neben Gears of War 4 auch für Mafia 3 optimiert.

Zum Thema Radeon RX 480 ab 236 € bei Amazon.de Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 16.10.1 ist eine Version ohne WHQL-Zertifikat. Als Highlight der neuen Version nennt AMD die Unterstützung von Gears of War 4 und Mafia 3. Außerdem enthält der Treiber auch ein Crossfire-Profil für Shadow Warrior 2 unter DirectX 11.

Der Treiber behebt einige Fehler, die beispielsweise bei Deus Ex: Mankind Divided für Ruckler sorgen konnten, bei The Crew Bildrateneinbrüche verursachten oder in anderen Titeln für Flimmern der Grafik verantwortlich waren. Auch Probleme mit der Radeon-Software selbst werden behoben.

Quelle und Downloads: AMD

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.10.1 Highlights

  • Support for:

  • Gears of War 4

  • Mafia III

  • New AMD CrossFire profile added for DirectX 11:

  • Shadow Warrior 2

Fixed Issues

  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ may experience minor stutter during gameplay when using AMD CrossFire mode or may crash when launching the in game benchmark.

  • The Crew™ may experience a random or sudden FPS drop while playing.

  • Battlefield™1 may experience flickering on some surfaces when using AMD CrossFire mode.

  • Radeon WattMan may fail to keep Power Limit settings after hitting apply in some cases.

  • Overwatch™ may experience flickering character models while in the hero selection menu or during gameplay in AMD Crossfire mode.

  • Paragon™ may experience flickering while using AMD FreeSync technology and AMD CrossFire mode in conjunction.

  • Pixel Format option is no longer missing for some Radeon RX 400 series products in Radeon Settings.

Known Issues

  • A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.

  • The Division™ may experience a game hang during extended periods of play while in AMD CrossFire mode.

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider™ may experience an application crash when changing the resolution from in-game menus when running DirectX®12. Users can restart the game to complete the resolution change.

  • While using or having Radeon WattMan open in Radeon Settings in AMD CrossFire mode, the secondary/slave graphics processor clocks will increase to their highest state.

  • H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.