Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Battlefield 1, Civilization 6 und Titanfall 2 optimiert wurde. Auch neue VR-Titel werden unterstützt. Die neue Hotfix-Version behebt Probleme mit Windows 10.

Von Georg Wieselsberger |

Der neue Nvidia-Treiber ist auch für Civilization 6 optimiert.

Update: Nvidia hat den Treiber 375.57 WHQL zurückgezogen, da diese Version bei vielen Nutzern zu Problemen mit Windows 10 geführt hat. Unter anderem gab es Abstürze bei Apps aus dem Windows Store, Probleme mit Kacheln und teilweise auch Darstellungsfehler bei Videos und animierten Grafiken. Der nun nachgereichte Treiber 375.63 WHQL soll diese Fehler beheben, unterscheidet sich aber ansonsten nicht weiter von der älteren Version. Einzige Ausnahme ist die Unterstützung der neuen Geforce GTX 1050 und Geforce GTX 1050 Ti.

Originalmeldung: Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für Battlefield 1, Civilization 6 und Titanfall 2 optimiert wurde. Außerdem unterstützt der neue Treiber auch die VR-Titel Eagle Flight und Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, das sich noch in der Early-Access-Phase befindet.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber 375.57 WHQL alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

What's New in Version 375.57 WHQL

Game Ready

Provides the optimal experience for Eagle Flight and Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope.

New Features

Enhanced the performance and quality of the motion vectors provided by the MotionEstimation-Only mode of the video encoder, specifically in stereo VR use cases

SLI Profiles

Lineage Eternal: Twilight Resistance - added SLI profile

3D Vision Profiles

Civlization VI - good

Titanfall 2 - good

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

[SLI, Geforce GTX 980M] Mirror's Edge Catalyst flickers on Ansel UI when image moved with mouse pointer. [1805007]

[372.54] Corruption in Overwatch decals. [1816111]

[372.90] System crashes and signal lost when refresh rate changed from 144 Hz to 240 Hz on BenQ ZOWIE monitors. [1819638]

Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues