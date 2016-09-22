Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für das neue Rennspiel Forza Horizon 3 optimiert ist und einige Fehler behebt.

Der neue Nvidia-Treiber ist für Forza Horizon 3 optimiert.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1060 ab 209,60 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der für das neue Rennspiel Forza Horizon 3 von Microsoft und Playground Games optimiert ist, das in der ersten Bestandsaufnahme von Dimitry Halley einen guten Eindruck hinterlässt. Nvidia empfiehlt übrigens eine Geforce GTX 970 oder eine neue Geforce GTX 1060 für den Titel.

Der Treiber 372.90 WHQL beschränkt sich allerdings vor allem auf diese Optimierung für ein Spiel, auch wenn die neue Version auch einige Fehler behebt.Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber 372.90 WHQL alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

Game Ready

Provides the optimal experience for Forza Horizon 3.

Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 372.90

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

[SLI, GeForce GTX TITAN] The Mirror's Edge Catalyst Intensity slider is shown as grayed out after filter type is changed to None from Custom. [200231735]

[Start Wars the Old Republic] There is flickering in the game. [1802553]

[Rise of the Tomb Raider] The game crashes after extended gameplay. [1808730]

[NVIDIA G-Sync] Games lag when played in windowed mode with G-Sync enabled. [1803083]

[NVIDIA G-Sync][World of Warcraft] Screen tearing occurs in the game when ingame V-Sync is enabled. [1808054]

[GeForce GTX 1080][HTC Vive] The GPU is not lighting the headset when connected over the DisplayPort. [1785993]

[NVIDIA Ansel] Ansel to be enabled by default in the driver for white-listed games. [1787964]

