Der neue Game-Ready-Treiber von Nvidia wurde für Watch Dogs 2 optimiert.
Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 406,99 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für Watch Dogs 2 optimiert wurde. Außerdem enthält der Treiber mit der Versionsnummer 376.09 WHQL das SLI-Profil für Watch Dogs 2 und deaktiviert SLI für Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare und Modern Warfare Remastered.
Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.
What's New in Version 376.09 WHQL
Game Ready
-
Provides the optimal experience for Watch Dogs 2.
SLI Profiles
-
Watch Dogs 2 - updated SLI profile
-
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - disabled SLI
-
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - disabled SLI
3D Vision Profiles
Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
-
Watch Dogs 2 - not recommended
-
Dreadnought - not recommended
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Windows 10 Fixed Issues
-
High GPU idle clocks with two DisplayPort displays. [1739442]
-
[375.63] Adobe Premiere Element 13 crashes during launch. [1832736]
-
[375.63] NVIDIA Vulkan ICD breaks Vulkan initialization on AMD. [1833600]
-
[NVIDIA Quadro] Cannot enable DisplayPort display after its EDID is unloaded. 836969]
-
Black screen occurs each time an update to the 375.70 drivers is attempted. [1837551]
-
[375.86, GeForce GTX 960] Tearing, checkerboard corruption occurs in Adobe Lightroom. [1842089]
-
[368.26] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has no SLI profile. [1772100]
-
[GeForce GTX 780/770] Forza Horizon 3 crashes reported with 372.90 GRD. [1824535]
-
[MSHybrid GM204+GP104] Yellow bang seen on XGPU entry in device manager. [200236450]
Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues
-
High GPU idle clocks with two DisplayPort displays. [1739442]