Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Watch Dogs 2 optimiert wurde.

Von Georg Wieselsberger

Der neue Game-Ready-Treiber von Nvidia wurde für Watch Dogs 2 optimiert.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 406,99 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für Watch Dogs 2 optimiert wurde. Außerdem enthält der Treiber mit der Versionsnummer 376.09 WHQL das SLI-Profil für Watch Dogs 2 und deaktiviert SLI für Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare und Modern Warfare Remastered.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

»Download bei Nvidia

What's New in Version 376.09 WHQL

Game Ready

Provides the optimal experience for Watch Dogs 2.

SLI Profiles

Watch Dogs 2 - updated SLI profile

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - disabled SLI

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - disabled SLI

3D Vision Profiles

Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:

Watch Dogs 2 - not recommended

Dreadnought - not recommended

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

High GPU idle clocks with two DisplayPort displays. [1739442]

[375.63] Adobe Premiere Element 13 crashes during launch. [1832736]

[375.63] NVIDIA Vulkan ICD breaks Vulkan initialization on AMD. [1833600]

[NVIDIA Quadro] Cannot enable DisplayPort display after its EDID is unloaded. 836969]

Black screen occurs each time an update to the 375.70 drivers is attempted. [1837551]

[375.86, GeForce GTX 960] Tearing, checkerboard corruption occurs in Adobe Lightroom. [1842089]

[368.26] Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has no SLI profile. [1772100]

[GeForce GTX 780/770] Forza Horizon 3 crashes reported with 372.90 GRD. [1824535]

[MSHybrid GM204+GP104] Yellow bang seen on XGPU entry in device manager. [200236450]

Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues