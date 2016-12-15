Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für die neuesten Spiele optimiert wurde und Sicherheitsverbesserungen enthält.

Der neue Treiber deaktiviert SLI bei Titanfall 2.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 404 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der laut der Beschreibung das besten Spielerlebnis für alle neuen Titel inklusive Virtual-Reality-Spielen liefert. Im Gegegnsatz zu sonst nennt Nvidia hier aber kein einziges Spiel. Stattdessen gibt es einen ebenfalls kryptischen Hinweis auf »mehrere Sicherheitsverbesserungen«, von denen in den Details auch einige genannt werden.. Der einzig weitere wichtige Punkt ist das nun deaktiverte SLI bei Titanfall 2, ohne Angabe von Gründen.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

What's New in Version 376.33 WHQL

Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for the latest new titles and updates.

SLI Profiles

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

Titanfall 2 - disabled SLI

3D Vision Profiles

No 3D Vision profiles were added with this version.

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

Install the Display Container via co-installer. [200228206]

[375.86, GP104] Corruption in YouTube video playback when two or more videos are playing at the same time in Chrome. [1843100]

Clean up the escape calls that use physical addresses. [1626231]

Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues