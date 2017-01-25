Nvidia Game-Ready-Treiber 378.49 WHQL : Der neue Treiber wird von Nvidia für Resident Evil 7 empfohlen. Der neue Treiber wird von Nvidia für Resident Evil 7 empfohlen.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 383,99 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber mit der Versionnummer 378.49 und WHQL-Zertifikat veröffentlicht, der lder für Resident Evil 7, die Beta-Version von For Honor und die Early-Access-Version von Conan Exiles optimiert wurde. Ein weiterer Schwerpunkt sind viele neue oder aktualisierte SLI-Profile für Spiele.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Neu ist die Unterstützung der Geforce GTX 1050 und GTX 1050 Ti für Notebooks. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

What's New in Version 378.49 WHQL

Game Ready

  • Provides the optimal gaming experience for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta.

New Features

Added support for the following products:

  • GeForce GTX 1050 notebook

  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti notebook

SLI Profiles

  • Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

  • Battlefield 1

  • Deus Ex: Breach Standalone - added DirectX 11 profile

  • Diablo III - added DirectX 11 profile

  • Dreadnought(2016) - added DirectX 11 profile

  • LEGO: Minifigures Online - added SLI-Single profile

  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI

  • Shooter Game (HDR) - added DirectX 11 profile

  • Sniper Elite 4 - added DirectX 11 profile

  • Space Hulk: DeathWing - added SLI-Single profile

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

  • Watch Dogs 2

3D Vision Profiles

Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:

  • Resident Evil 7 - not recommended

  • Conan Exiles - not recommended

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

  • [GeForce TITAN X][Just Cause 3] Random flashes occur in the game. [1846802]

  • [GeForce GTX 1080][Wargames: Red Dragon]: The system reboots after switching to full-screen mode while playing the game. [1838863]

  • [GeForce GTX1080]: Random TDR/black screens occur when running GPU-intensive Direct X applications after updating to Windows 10 Anniversary Update. [1811614]

  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Alienware Graphics Amplifier] The graphics card is not detected upon installing the driver. [200236450]

  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Battlefield 1] Rain puddles appear dark. [1853262]

  • [GeForce GTX 1060] A superfluous audio end point entry appears in the Windows Sound Devices panel after resuming from hibernate mode. [200253633]

  • Assassins Creed - Syndicate shows intermittent flickering black or white patches on game character faces. [200211264]

  • [SLI][Battlefield 1]: Texture flickering occurs in the game with SLI enabled. [200252872]

  • [Hitman pro][DirectX 12] Flickering corruption appears in the game if the multi-GPU option is enabled from the in-game settings. [200252498]

  • [Folding @ Home] Work unit errors occur. [200262613/1831430]

  • [Diablo 3 DirectX 11] SLI profile needed. [1859126]