Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Resident Evil 7, For Honor Beta und die Early-Access-Version von Conan Exiles optimiert wurde.

Von Georg Wieselsberger |

Der neue Treiber wird von Nvidia für Resident Evil 7 empfohlen.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 383,99 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber mit der Versionnummer 378.49 und WHQL-Zertifikat veröffentlicht, der lder für Resident Evil 7, die Beta-Version von For Honor und die Early-Access-Version von Conan Exiles optimiert wurde. Ein weiterer Schwerpunkt sind viele neue oder aktualisierte SLI-Profile für Spiele.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Neu ist die Unterstützung der Geforce GTX 1050 und GTX 1050 Ti für Notebooks. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

»Download bei Nvidia

What's New in Version 378.49 WHQL

Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta.

New Features

Added support for the following products:

GeForce GTX 1050 notebook

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti notebook

SLI Profiles

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

Battlefield 1

Deus Ex: Breach Standalone - added DirectX 11 profile

Diablo III - added DirectX 11 profile

Dreadnought(2016) - added DirectX 11 profile

LEGO: Minifigures Online - added SLI-Single profile

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Shooter Game (HDR) - added DirectX 11 profile

Sniper Elite 4 - added DirectX 11 profile

Space Hulk: DeathWing - added SLI-Single profile

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Watch Dogs 2

3D Vision Profiles

Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:

Resident Evil 7 - not recommended

Conan Exiles - not recommended

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues