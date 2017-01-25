Der neue Treiber wird von Nvidia für Resident Evil 7 empfohlen.
Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 383,99 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber mit der Versionnummer 378.49 und WHQL-Zertifikat veröffentlicht, der lder für Resident Evil 7, die Beta-Version von For Honor und die Early-Access-Version von Conan Exiles optimiert wurde. Ein weiterer Schwerpunkt sind viele neue oder aktualisierte SLI-Profile für Spiele.
Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Neu ist die Unterstützung der Geforce GTX 1050 und GTX 1050 Ti für Notebooks. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.
What's New in Version 378.49 WHQL
Game Ready
-
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta.
New Features
Added support for the following products:
-
GeForce GTX 1050 notebook
-
GeForce GTX 1050 Ti notebook
SLI Profiles
-
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
-
Battlefield 1
-
Deus Ex: Breach Standalone - added DirectX 11 profile
-
Diablo III - added DirectX 11 profile
-
Dreadnought(2016) - added DirectX 11 profile
-
LEGO: Minifigures Online - added SLI-Single profile
-
Sid Meier's Civilization VI
-
Shooter Game (HDR) - added DirectX 11 profile
-
Sniper Elite 4 - added DirectX 11 profile
-
Space Hulk: DeathWing - added SLI-Single profile
-
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
-
Watch Dogs 2
3D Vision Profiles
Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
-
Resident Evil 7 - not recommended
-
Conan Exiles - not recommended
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Windows 10 Fixed Issues
-
[GeForce TITAN X][Just Cause 3] Random flashes occur in the game. [1846802]
-
[GeForce GTX 1080][Wargames: Red Dragon]: The system reboots after switching to full-screen mode while playing the game. [1838863]
-
[GeForce GTX1080]: Random TDR/black screens occur when running GPU-intensive Direct X applications after updating to Windows 10 Anniversary Update. [1811614]
-
[GeForce GTX 1070][Alienware Graphics Amplifier] The graphics card is not detected upon installing the driver. [200236450]
-
[GeForce GTX 1070][Battlefield 1] Rain puddles appear dark. [1853262]
-
[GeForce GTX 1060] A superfluous audio end point entry appears in the Windows Sound Devices panel after resuming from hibernate mode. [200253633]
-
Assassins Creed - Syndicate shows intermittent flickering black or white patches on game character faces. [200211264]
-
[SLI][Battlefield 1]: Texture flickering occurs in the game with SLI enabled. [200252872]
-
[Hitman pro][DirectX 12] Flickering corruption appears in the game if the multi-GPU option is enabled from the in-game settings. [200252498]
-
[Folding @ Home] Work unit errors occur. [200262613/1831430]
-
[Diablo 3 DirectX 11] SLI profile needed. [1859126]