Nvidia Game-Ready-Treiber 378.66 WHQL : Der neue Treiber von Nvidia ist auch für Halo Wars 2 optimiert. Der neue Treiber von Nvidia ist auch für Halo Wars 2 optimiert.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 406,99 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber mit der Versionnummer 378.66 und WHQL-Zertifikat veröffentlicht, der der für den Shooter Sniper Elite 4, das Kampfspiel For Honor und den Strategietitel Halo Wars 2 optimiert wurde. Neue oder aktualisierte SLI-Profile für Spiele gibt es dieses Mal nicht. Dafür gibt es einige neue Video-Features, beispielsweise für die Dekodierung von H.265 und VP2 mit 10 oder 12 Bit Farbtiefe.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Auch die neuen Geforce GTX 1050 und GTX 1050 Ti für Notebooks werden unterstützt. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

»Download bei Nvidia

What's New in Version 378.66 WHQL

Game Ready

  • Provides the optimal gaming experience for Sniper Elite 4, For Honor, and Halo Wars 2

New Features

Video SDK 8.0

  • High-bit-depth (10/12-bit) decoding (VP9/HEVC)
    OpenGL input surface support for encoder
    Weighted Prediction
    H.264 ME-only mode enhancements

3D Vision Profiles

Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:

  • Sniper Elite 4 - Not recommended

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference,

  • [Surround]: Surround cannot be enabled on the XGPU. [200236703]

  • [G-Sync]: With G-Sync and V-Sync both enabled, there is a long delay when switching a game from full-screen mode to windowed mode.[1867557]

  • [Second Life 64-bit]: World view is tinted blue after disabling Advanced Lighting Model. [200274562]

  • [The Division]: Shadows flicker after enabling PCSS. [1867573]

  • [Kepler GPUs][Battlefield 1]: There is flickering in the game when using TAA. [1865681]

  • [SLI][Battlefield Day28 Patch]: The menu text becomes jittery with SLI is enabled. [1837721]

  • [SLI][Surround][GeForce GTX 1080]: The system crashes when launching games in

  • SLI Surround using HDMI 2.0 connections. [1834142]

  • [GeForce GTX 1080][Heroes of Storm]: The game crashes when launched. [200274793]

  • [GeForce 860M][Notebook]: Direct X games crash. [1868454]

  • [Minecraft]: Java SE Binary crashes pointing to nvinitx.dll. [200274582]

  • [GeForce GTX 980 Ti]: The driver is unable to detect multiple TV models. [1788948]