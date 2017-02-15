Der neue Treiber von Nvidia ist auch für Halo Wars 2 optimiert.
Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 406,99 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber mit der Versionnummer 378.66 und WHQL-Zertifikat veröffentlicht, der der für den Shooter Sniper Elite 4, das Kampfspiel For Honor und den Strategietitel Halo Wars 2 optimiert wurde. Neue oder aktualisierte SLI-Profile für Spiele gibt es dieses Mal nicht. Dafür gibt es einige neue Video-Features, beispielsweise für die Dekodierung von H.265 und VP2 mit 10 oder 12 Bit Farbtiefe.
Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Auch die neuen Geforce GTX 1050 und GTX 1050 Ti für Notebooks werden unterstützt. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.
What's New in Version 378.66 WHQL
Game Ready
-
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Sniper Elite 4, For Honor, and Halo Wars 2
New Features
Video SDK 8.0
-
High-bit-depth (10/12-bit) decoding (VP9/HEVC)
OpenGL input surface support for encoder
Weighted Prediction
H.264 ME-only mode enhancements
3D Vision Profiles
Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
-
Sniper Elite 4 - Not recommended
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference,
-
[Surround]: Surround cannot be enabled on the XGPU. [200236703]
-
[G-Sync]: With G-Sync and V-Sync both enabled, there is a long delay when switching a game from full-screen mode to windowed mode.[1867557]
-
[Second Life 64-bit]: World view is tinted blue after disabling Advanced Lighting Model. [200274562]
-
[The Division]: Shadows flicker after enabling PCSS. [1867573]
-
[Kepler GPUs][Battlefield 1]: There is flickering in the game when using TAA. [1865681]
-
[SLI][Battlefield Day28 Patch]: The menu text becomes jittery with SLI is enabled. [1837721]
-
[SLI][Surround][GeForce GTX 1080]: The system crashes when launching games in
-
SLI Surround using HDMI 2.0 connections. [1834142]
-
[GeForce GTX 1080][Heroes of Storm]: The game crashes when launched. [200274793]
-
[GeForce 860M][Notebook]: Direct X games crash. [1868454]
-
[Minecraft]: Java SE Binary crashes pointing to nvinitx.dll. [200274582]
-
[GeForce GTX 980 Ti]: The driver is unable to detect multiple TV models. [1788948]