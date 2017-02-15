Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Sniper Elite 4, For Honor und Halo Wars 2.

Der neue Treiber von Nvidia ist auch für Halo Wars 2 optimiert.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 406,99 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber mit der Versionnummer 378.66 und WHQL-Zertifikat veröffentlicht, der der für den Shooter Sniper Elite 4, das Kampfspiel For Honor und den Strategietitel Halo Wars 2 optimiert wurde. Neue oder aktualisierte SLI-Profile für Spiele gibt es dieses Mal nicht. Dafür gibt es einige neue Video-Features, beispielsweise für die Dekodierung von H.265 und VP2 mit 10 oder 12 Bit Farbtiefe.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Auch die neuen Geforce GTX 1050 und GTX 1050 Ti für Notebooks werden unterstützt. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

»Download bei Nvidia

What's New in Version 378.66 WHQL

Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Sniper Elite 4, For Honor, and Halo Wars 2

New Features

Video SDK 8.0

High-bit-depth (10/12-bit) decoding (VP9/HEVC)

OpenGL input surface support for encoder

Weighted Prediction

H.264 ME-only mode enhancements

3D Vision Profiles

Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:

Sniper Elite 4 - Not recommended

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference,