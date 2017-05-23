Der neue Nvidiia-Treiber ist für Star Trek: Bridge Crew optimiert.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1080 ab 493 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber mit der Versionnummer 382.33 und WHQL-Zertifikat veröffentlicht, der für das Kampf-Spiel Tekken 7 und den kommenden Virtual-Reality-Titel Star Trek Bridge Crew optimiert wurde. Neue oder aktualisierte SLI-Profile enthält der Treiber nicht, dafür aber ein 3D-Vision Profil für Tekken 7, das allerdings nur als "ausreichend" bezeichnet wird.

Außerdem behebt Nvidia viele Fehler, beispielsweise Grafikruckeln in Prey mit einer Geforce GTX 1080 Ti oder Abstürze mit einer Geforce GTX 1060 beim Aufwachen aus dem Energiesparmodus.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 Ti und Titan X. Auch die neue Geforce GTX 1030 wird unterstützt. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

»Download bei Nvidia

Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Tekken 7 and Star Trek Bridge Crew.

Open Windows 10 Issues in Version 382.33 WHQL

DirectX 11 games]: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync isselected from the NVIDIA Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is notlocked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing. [200304603]

[SteamVR titles]: SteamVR may crash when launched. [1917936] To workaround, uninstall GeForce Experience or reinstall the NVIDIA driver.

[Power DVD 17]: The display may go blank while playing HDR video in exclusive full-screen mode. [200300818]

[GeForce GTX 1070]: Games (Witcher 3, For Honor) do not recognize the customrefresh rates set using the NVIDIA Control Panel. [1916598]

[SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears inthe game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occurwhen playing the game. [1887520]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meier's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Blackcorruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Gamecrashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed fullscreen.[200252894]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]

[SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307]

NVIDIA Control Panel custom color settings are reset to the default after switching a game between windowed and full-screen mode. [1917071]