Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Battlefield 1, Civilization 6 und Titanfall 2 optimiert wurde. Auch neue VR-Titel werden unterstützt.

Von Georg Wieselsberger |

Der neue Nvidia-Treiber ist auch für Civilization 6 optimiert.

Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für Battlefield 1, Civilization 6 und Titanfall 2 optimiert wurde. Außerdem unterstützt der neue Treiber auch die VR-Titel Eagle Flight und Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, das sich noch in der Early-Access-Phase befindet.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber 375.57 WHQL alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

What's New in Version 375.57 WHQL

Game Ready

Provides the optimal experience for Eagle Flight and Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope.

New Features

Enhanced the performance and quality of the motion vectors provided by the MotionEstimation-Only mode of the video encoder, specifically in stereo VR use cases

SLI Profiles

Lineage Eternal: Twilight Resistance - added SLI profile

3D Vision Profiles

Civlization VI - good

Titanfall 2 - good

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

[SLI, Geforce GTX 980M] Mirror's Edge Catalyst flickers on Ansel UI when image moved with mouse pointer. [1805007]

[372.54] Corruption in Overwatch decals. [1816111]

[372.90] System crashes and signal lost when refresh rate changed from 144 Hz to 240 Hz on BenQ ZOWIE monitors. [1819638]

Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues