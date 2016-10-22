Der neue Nvidia-Treiber ist auch für Civilization 6 optimiert.
Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für Battlefield 1, Civilization 6 und Titanfall 2 optimiert wurde. Außerdem unterstützt der neue Treiber auch die VR-Titel Eagle Flight und Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, das sich noch in der Early-Access-Phase befindet.
Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber 375.57 WHQL alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.
What's New in Version 375.57 WHQL
Game Ready
-
Provides the optimal experience for Eagle Flight and Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope.
New Features
-
Enhanced the performance and quality of the motion vectors provided by the MotionEstimation-Only mode of the video encoder, specifically in stereo VR use cases
SLI Profiles
-
Lineage Eternal: Twilight Resistance - added SLI profile
3D Vision Profiles
-
Civlization VI - good
-
Titanfall 2 - good
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Windows 10 Fixed Issues
-
[SLI, Geforce GTX 980M] Mirror's Edge Catalyst flickers on Ansel UI when image moved with mouse pointer. [1805007]
-
[372.54] Corruption in Overwatch decals. [1816111]
-
[372.90] System crashes and signal lost when refresh rate changed from 144 Hz to 240 Hz on BenQ ZOWIE monitors. [1819638]
Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues
-
[GeForce GTX 650] Dots on all the characters in Grand Theft Auto 5. [1810923]