Am 15. Juni kommt die neue DC-Comic-Verfilmung Wonder Woman in die Kinos. Besonders nach den eher durchwachsenen Meinungen der bisherigen DC-Filme Batman v Superman und Suicide Squad, haben nicht nur die Fans eine hohe Erwartung an das erste Solo-Abenteuer der neuen Superheldin aus dem DCU.

Noch dürfen keine Kritiken veröffentlicht werden, doch schon jetzt gibt es die ersten Spoiler-freien Reaktionen zahlreicher US-Journalisten und Filmkritiker via Twitter, die den Superhelden-Film vorab sehen durften.

Dabei zeigen sich viele begeistert von dem Film und versprechen ein gelungenes Kinovergnügen mit einer knallharten Gal Gadot als Wonder Woman.