Am 15. Juni kommt die neue DC-Comic-Verfilmung Wonder Woman in die Kinos. Besonders nach den eher durchwachsenen Meinungen der bisherigen DC-Filme Batman v Superman und Suicide Squad, haben nicht nur die Fans eine hohe Erwartung an das erste Solo-Abenteuer der neuen Superheldin aus dem DCU.
Noch dürfen keine Kritiken veröffentlicht werden, doch schon jetzt gibt es die ersten Spoiler-freien Reaktionen zahlreicher US-Journalisten und Filmkritiker via Twitter, die den Superhelden-Film vorab sehen durften.
Dabei zeigen sich viele begeistert von dem Film und versprechen ein gelungenes Kinovergnügen mit einer knallharten Gal Gadot als Wonder Woman.
WONDER WOMAN is great. My favorite of the recent DC movies. It's fierce, funny, well-written and badass. @GalGadot owns it. Her lasso FTW pic.twitter.com/rQ0ufZxWXP— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 19, 2017
The most wonderful thing about WONDER WOMAN is the wonderful Wonder Woman. Gal IS Wonder Woman. Now then, about WONDER WOMAN— Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) May 19, 2017
#WonderWoman is hands down the best DCEU Film to date! Film is SO GOOD. I absolutely loved it! Bravo @PattyJenks @GalGadot @GeoffJohns ????— Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 19, 2017
Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve's Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017
#WonderWoman is the best DCEU film so far. The heart of Gal Gadot's Diana powers it, and the shift from mythic into WWI story really works.— (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) May 19, 2017
Very pleased to report that #WonderWoman is the best DC movie since THE DARK KNIGHT. I'm already looking forward to seeing it again.— Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) May 19, 2017
Wonder Woman is the DC movie I've been waiting for. It's exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017
I'm finally allowed to say it: I loved #WonderWoman! I teared up watching her fight. The Amazons kick ass! #SheIsWonderWoman @PattyJenks <3— JennaBusch (@JennaBusch) May 19, 2017
#WonderWoman is a flawless superhero movie. Loved every second of it. Amazing work, @PattyJenks! pic.twitter.com/UJMDI7Kb2k— Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) May 19, 2017
Our own @JimmytotheO has seen #WonderWoman! He calls it "Fantastic! As touching as it is thrilling!" Full review soon! pic.twitter.com/9ZfpiQdV6L— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) May 19, 2017
Happy to report 'Wonder Woman' is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhM— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017
I loved Wonder Woman. First act's a bit slow, but it's optimistic, emotional, and *gasp* funny. Best DC movie so far.— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) May 19, 2017
My reaction to @WonderWomanFilm : exciting, powerful, bold, epic, simply wonderful and - best of all - absolutely empowering.— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 19, 2017