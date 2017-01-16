Die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences hat alle Nominierungen für die DICE Awards 2017 bekannt gegeben. Besonders gute Chancen haben Uncharted 4: A Thief's End sowie Battlefield 1.

Von Andre Linken |

Das Action-Adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief's End hat bei den DICE Awards 2017 die meisten Nominierungen.

Die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences hat jetzt sämtliche Nominierungen für die diesjährigen DICE Awards bekannt gegeben.

Besonders gute Chancen auf einen Preis haben unter anderem das Action-Adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (zehn Nominierungen) sowie der Shooter Battlefield 1 (acht Nominierungen). Aber auch der Helden-Shooter Overwatch könnte zum großen Abräumer werden.

Passend dazu: Das waren die Gewinner der DICE Awards 2016

Die Preise werden im Rahmen eines Events am 23. Februar 2017 in Las Vegas verliehen. Hier die Nominierungen in der Übersicht:

Game of the Year

Battlefield 1

Inside

Overwatch

Pokemon Go

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Battlefield 1

Inside

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

I Expect You to Die

Inside

Overwatch

Owlboy

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Battlefield 1

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

The Division

Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders

Fire Emblem Fates

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Pokemon Sun and Moon

Severed

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

The Banner Saga 2

Deus Ex Go

Fire Emblem Fates

Civilization 6

XCOM 2

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 17

Madden NFL 17

MLB The Show 16

NBA 2K17

Steep

RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

Dark Souls 3

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Hyper Light Drifter

The Division

World of Warcraft: Legion

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 3

Driveclub VR

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 2

Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator

Killer Instinct Season 3

Pokken Tournament

Street Fighter 5

Family Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders

Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens

Ratchet & Clank

Rock Band Rivals

Super Mario Maker 3DS

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 1

No Man's Sky

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Firewatch

Inside

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Oxenfree

That Dragon, Cancer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield 1

Inside

The Last Guardian

Quantum Break

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Doom

Abzu

Battlefield 1

The Last Guardian

Titanfall 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Reyes

Firewatch - Delilah

Firewatch - Henry

The Last Guardian -- Trico

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End -- Nathan Drake

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Battlefield 1

Firewatch

Inside

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Inside

The Last Guardian

Overwatch

Street Fighter 5

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Firewatch

Inside

Superhot

That Dragon, Cancer

Adventure Game of the Year

Firewatch

Inside

King's Quest: The Complete Collection

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Action Game of the Year

Battlefield 1

Doom

Gears of War 4

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Mobile Game of the Year