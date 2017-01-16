DICE Awards 2017 : Das Action-Adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief's End hat bei den DICE Awards 2017 die meisten Nominierungen. Das Action-Adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief's End hat bei den DICE Awards 2017 die meisten Nominierungen.

Die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences hat jetzt sämtliche Nominierungen für die diesjährigen DICE Awards bekannt gegeben.

Besonders gute Chancen auf einen Preis haben unter anderem das Action-Adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (zehn Nominierungen) sowie der Shooter Battlefield 1 (acht Nominierungen). Aber auch der Helden-Shooter Overwatch könnte zum großen Abräumer werden.

Die Preise werden im Rahmen eines Events am 23. Februar 2017 in Las Vegas verliehen. Hier die Nominierungen in der Übersicht:

Game of the Year

  • Battlefield 1

  • Inside

  • Overwatch

  • Pokemon Go

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday

  • Battlefield 1

  • Inside

  • The Last Guardian

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • I Expect You to Die

  • Inside

  • Overwatch

  • Owlboy

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

  • Battlefield 1

  • Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

  • Overwatch

  • Titanfall 2

  • The Division

Handheld Game of the Year

  • Dragon Quest Builders

  • Fire Emblem Fates

  • Kirby: Planet Robobot

  • Pokemon Sun and Moon

  • Severed

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • The Banner Saga 2

  • Deus Ex Go

  • Fire Emblem Fates

  • Civilization 6

  • XCOM 2

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 17

  • Madden NFL 17

  • MLB The Show 16

  • NBA 2K17

  • Steep

RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

  • Dark Souls 3

  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

  • Hyper Light Drifter

  • The Division

  • World of Warcraft: Legion

Racing Game of the Year

  • Forza Horizon 3

  • Driveclub VR

Fighting Game of the Year

  • EA Sports UFC 2

  • Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator

  • Killer Instinct Season 3

  • Pokken Tournament

  • Street Fighter 5

Family Game of the Year

  • Dragon Quest Builders

  • Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens

  • Ratchet & Clank

  • Rock Band Rivals

  • Super Mario Maker 3DS

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Battlefield 1

  • No Man's Sky

  • Overwatch

  • Titanfall 2

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Firewatch

  • Inside

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

  • Oxenfree

  • That Dragon, Cancer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

  • Battlefield 1

  • Inside

  • The Last Guardian

  • Quantum Break

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Doom

  • Abzu

  • Battlefield 1

  • The Last Guardian

  • Titanfall 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Reyes

  • Firewatch - Delilah

  • Firewatch - Henry

  • The Last Guardian -- Trico

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End -- Nathan Drake

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Battlefield 1

  • Firewatch

  • Inside

  • The Last Guardian

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Inside

  • The Last Guardian

  • Overwatch

  • Street Fighter 5

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday

  • Firewatch

  • Inside

  • Superhot

  • That Dragon, Cancer

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Firewatch

  • Inside

  • King's Quest: The Complete Collection

  • The Last Guardian

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Action Game of the Year

  • Battlefield 1

  • Doom

  • Gears of War 4

  • Overwatch

  • Titanfall 2

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Clash Royale

  • Crashlands

  • Gardenscapes - New Acres

  • Pokemon Go

  • Reigns