Das Action-Adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief's End hat bei den DICE Awards 2017 die meisten Nominierungen.
Die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences hat jetzt sämtliche Nominierungen für die diesjährigen DICE Awards bekannt gegeben.
Besonders gute Chancen auf einen Preis haben unter anderem das Action-Adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (zehn Nominierungen) sowie der Shooter Battlefield 1 (acht Nominierungen). Aber auch der Helden-Shooter Overwatch könnte zum großen Abräumer werden.
Passend dazu: Das waren die Gewinner der DICE Awards 2016
Die Preise werden im Rahmen eines Events am 23. Februar 2017 in Las Vegas verliehen. Hier die Nominierungen in der Übersicht:
Game of the Year
-
Battlefield 1
-
Inside
-
Overwatch
-
Pokemon Go
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
-
1979 Revolution: Black Friday
-
Battlefield 1
-
Inside
-
The Last Guardian
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
-
I Expect You to Die
-
Inside
-
Overwatch
-
Owlboy
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
-
Battlefield 1
-
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
-
Overwatch
-
Titanfall 2
-
The Division
Handheld Game of the Year
-
Dragon Quest Builders
-
Fire Emblem Fates
-
Kirby: Planet Robobot
-
Pokemon Sun and Moon
-
Severed
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
-
The Banner Saga 2
-
Deus Ex Go
-
Fire Emblem Fates
-
Civilization 6
-
XCOM 2
Sports Game of the Year
-
FIFA 17
-
Madden NFL 17
-
MLB The Show 16
-
NBA 2K17
-
Steep
RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year
-
Dark Souls 3
-
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
-
Hyper Light Drifter
-
The Division
-
World of Warcraft: Legion
Racing Game of the Year
-
Forza Horizon 3
-
Driveclub VR
Fighting Game of the Year
-
EA Sports UFC 2
-
Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator
-
Killer Instinct Season 3
-
Pokken Tournament
-
Street Fighter 5
Family Game of the Year
-
Dragon Quest Builders
-
Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens
-
Ratchet & Clank
-
Rock Band Rivals
-
Super Mario Maker 3DS
Outstanding Technical Achievement
-
Battlefield 1
-
No Man's Sky
-
Overwatch
-
Titanfall 2
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Outstanding Achievement in Story
-
Firewatch
-
Inside
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
-
Oxenfree
-
That Dragon, Cancer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
-
Battlefield 1
-
Inside
-
The Last Guardian
-
Quantum Break
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
-
Doom
-
Abzu
-
Battlefield 1
-
The Last Guardian
-
Titanfall 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
-
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Reyes
-
Firewatch - Delilah
-
Firewatch - Henry
-
The Last Guardian -- Trico
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End -- Nathan Drake
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
-
Battlefield 1
-
Firewatch
-
Inside
-
The Last Guardian
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
-
Inside
-
The Last Guardian
-
Overwatch
-
Street Fighter 5
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
-
1979 Revolution: Black Friday
-
Firewatch
-
Inside
-
Superhot
-
That Dragon, Cancer
Adventure Game of the Year
-
Firewatch
-
Inside
-
King's Quest: The Complete Collection
-
The Last Guardian
-
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Action Game of the Year
-
Battlefield 1
-
Doom
-
Gears of War 4
-
Overwatch
-
Titanfall 2
Mobile Game of the Year
-
Clash Royale
-
Crashlands
-
Gardenscapes - New Acres
-
Pokemon Go
-
Reigns