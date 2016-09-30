PlayStation VR : Für PlayStation VR sind über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung. Für PlayStation VR sind über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung.

Am 13. Oktober 2016 erscheint das PlayStation VR-Headset für 399 Euro und bereits zum Launch von Sonys VR-Brille sind rund 50 Spiele am Start. Doch auch in den nächsten Monaten sind zahlreiche Virtual Reality-Spiele geplant - derzeit befinden sich über 150 (!) Titel in Entwicklung.

Wir verraten euch, welche PSVR-Spiele bereits bestätigt sind.

Diese PSVR-Spiele erscheinen im Launch-Zeitraum

Spiel

Entwickler

Genre

100ft Robot Golf

No Goblin

Sportspiel

Ace Banana

Oasis Games

Shooter

Batman Arkham VR

Rocksteady

Actionspiel

Battlezone

Rebellion

Sci-Fi-Shooter

Bound

Santa Monica Studios

Adventure

The Brookhaven Experiment

Phosphor

Horror-Ego-Shooter

Catlateral Damage

Fire Horse Games

Simulation

Cranga!: Harbour Frenzy

HandMade Game

Puzzlespiel

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3

Koei Tecmo

Minispielsammlung / Sport

Driveclub VR

Evolution Studios

Arcade-Rennspiel

Dying Reborn

Oasis Games

Horror

EVE: Gunjack

CCP Games

Sci-Fi-Shooter

EVE: Valkyrie

CCP Games

Sci-Fi-Shooter

Fated: The Silent Oath

Frima Studios

Fantasy-Adventure

Final Fantasy 15

Square Enix

Adventure

Fly to Kuma

COLOPL

Puzzlespiel

Golem

Highwire Games

Action-Adventure

Harmonix Music VR

Harmonix Music Systems

Musikspiel

Hatsune Miku VR: Future Live

SEGA

Musikspiel

Hatsune Miku Project Diva X

SEGA

Musikspiel

Headmaster

Frame Interactive

Sportspiel

Here they lie

Santa Monica Studios

Horror

HoloBall

TreeFortrress Games

Sportspiel

Hustle Kings VR

VooFoo Studios

Sportspiel

Hyper Void

N Framez

3rd-Person-Shooter

I Expect you to Die

Schell Games

Survival

Job Simulator

Owlchemy Labs

Simulation

JoysoundVR

Xing Inc.

Music

Loading Human

Untold Games

Sci-Fi-Adventure

Mixip

Oasis Games

Sci-Fi-Shooter

Mortal Blitz

Skonec Entertainments

Ego-Shooter

Moto Racer 4

Microids

Rennspiel

The Playroom VR

SCE Japan

Partyspiel

Pixel Gear

Oasis Games

Shooter

PlayStation VR Worlds

SCE London Studio

5 verschiedene Spiele

Pool Nation VR

Cherry Pop Games

Sportspiel

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Double Fine

Puzzlespiel

Radial-G

Tammeka

Arcade-Rennspiel

Rez Infinite

Enhance Games

Musik-Shmup

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

Guerrilla Cambridge

Ego-Shooter

Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties

Square Enix

Action-Adventure

Rollercoaster Dreams

Bimboosoft

Aufbauspiel

Shin Godzilla

SCE Japan

Actionspiel

Space Rift

bitComposer Interactive

Sci-Fi-Adventure

Space Slam

Quickdraw Studios

Simulation

Star Wars Battlefront VR

Dice

Sci-Fi-Adventure

Superhypercube

Kokoromi

Puzzlespiel

Summer Lesson

Bandai Namco

Dating-Simulation

Super Stardust Ultra VR

Housemarque

Arcade-Shooter

Surgeon Simulator

Bossa Studios

Simulation

Thumper

Drool

Rhythmus-Rennspiel

Tumble VR

Supermassive Games

Puzzlespiel

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Supermassive Games

On-Rails-Shooter

VR Tennis Online

COLOPL

Sportspiel

War Thunder

Gaijin Entertainment

Flugsimulation

Weeping Doll

Oasis Games

Horror

World War Toons

Reload Studios

Ego-Shooter