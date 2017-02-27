Das Team von Wildcard hat jetzt den Patch 255 für das Survival-Spiel Ark: Survival Evolved veröffentlicht.

Eines der Highlights in diesem Update dürften die vier neuen Kreaturen sein, die es jetzt in der Urzeitwelt aufzuspüren gilt. Es handelt sich dabei um den Electrophorus, den Microraptor, den Ammonite sowie den Thylacoleo.

Des Weiteren haben die Entwickler von Wildcard das Tek-Arsenal etwas aufgestockt. So gibt es unter anderem ab sofort eine Art Kraftfeld sowie hochmoderne Türen. Außerdem gibt es insgesamt 30 neue Explorer-Notes und noch einige andere kleinere Neuerungen. Oberhalb dieser Meldung finden Sie einen neuen Trailer von Ark: Survival Evolved, der Ihnen anhand von Gameplay-Szenen den Patch 255 etwas genauer vorstellt.

Fixed issue seeing the tooltip for Fertilized Eggs

Fixed issue with MaxPersonalTamedDinos value not decrementing when Unclaiming Dinos that were loaded from save data.

New Dino: Electrophorus!

New Dino: Microraptor!

New Dino: Ammonite!

New Dino: Thylacoleo!

New Structure: Tek Forcefield

New Structures: Tek Tileset & Tek Doors

New additional head head hairstyle and additional facial hairstyle

30 new Explorer Notes

Rocket Launcher & C4 rebalance: C4 now does approximately 70% more damage to Structures than Rockets. Rocket Launcher can no longer have Item Stats (though its base Damage has been increased 20% to compensate). Rocket Turrets now take a slight amount of damage when they fire, and can not fire under 5% HP.

C4-carrying Flyers now move at a fixed slow speed.

Item Stats on all Official Servers are now clamped to negate the old no-longer-achievable OP items generated by then-unbalanced Fishing Rod.

Added option for per-Tribe Dino Tame limit, enabling on Official PvE servers with a max of 500 Dinos Per Tribe (with on-screen indicator of Tribe Dino count). To use it, run with ? MaxPersonalTamedDinos=Number

Added option to auto-destroy claimable decayed dinos on load, rather than have them remain around as Claimable. To use this, run with ?AutoDestroyDecayedDinos=true. Official PvE servers now have this enabled.