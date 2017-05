Ark: Survival Evolved

New Dino: Giant Bee

New Dino: Daeodon

New Dino: Liopleurodon

New Dino: Kentrosaurus

New Structure: Tek Cloning Chamber

New Structure: Tek Megalodon Saddle

New Structure: Tek Turret

New Weapon: Tek Grenade

More UI overhauls

New Hairstyle and Facial Hair

Approximately 20+ New Explorer Notes

15 new music tracks, per-biome and situational

Fixed issue with Cave spawns not functioning properly in singleplayer