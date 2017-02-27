Das Update 2.1 für Ashes of the Singularity bietet einen neuen Observer-Modus.

Ab sofort steht das Update 2.1 für das Strategiespiel Ashes of the Singularity via Steam zum Download bereit.

Mit dem Patch führt das Team von Stardock Systems unter anderem einen neuen Observer-Mode ein, mit dessen Hilfe die Spieler der KI bei Singleplayer-Partien über die Schulter schauen können. Außerdem ist es ab sofort möglich, Unranked-Multiplayer-Matches gegen andere Spieler auszutragen - völlig losgelöst von der Rangliste.

Hinzu kommen noch diverse Optimierungen, Balancing-Änderungen sowie einige Bugfixes. Die vollständige Liste finden Sie unterhalb dieser Meldung.

Features

Italia - New Terran Medium map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.

Rus - New Small Desert map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.

Espana - New Medium Arctic map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.

Unranked Match - Allows you to play a 1 versus 1 multiplayer game that is automatically matched, but your results don't effect your ranking. Good for practicing new tactics or playing a more casual multiplayer game.

Supply Lines Game Option - Disable this when starting your game to remove the requirement that Regions have to be connected to your Nexus to provide resources. There are now over 4.7 million configurations of map options to play a game with (and that doesn't even count all the possible maps or player settings).

Single Player Observer Mode - Ever wondered if the AI was better as the Substrate or the PHC? Or if a dozen normal AI's can beat an Insane AI? Setup your own games and watch the AI battle against itself with whatever maps and settings you want.

Balancing

Cygnus victory points reduced form 1500 to 750

Deneb victory points reduced from 1500 to 750

Europa victory points reduced from 1500 to 1000

Maurn victoyr points reduced from 1500 to 750

Proxima victory points reduced from 2000 to 600

Pulaski victory points reduced from 2000 to 1000

Pyn victory points reduced from 1500 to 600

Spica victory points reduced from the 1500 to 600

Thuban victiry points reduced from 750 to 600

Tortuga victory points reduced from 1500 to 750

Vega victory points reduced from 2500 to 600

Canopus map update: Created additional routes between each peninsula to allow for more strategic diversity and flanking routes. Reduced the size of the impassable terrain in the middle. Added a metal relay in the middle of the outer pathways

Ceres map update: Added two metal deposits to one of the nearby empty relays

Deneb map update: Reworked the terrain layout in order to be more symmetrical. Symmetrized the resource layout to be fair and balanced for both sides. Replaced the side Turinium Generators with Radioactives. Centralised Turinium generators to make Turinium acquisition more viable

Knife Fight map update: Equalised the travel time from starting locations to first two resource points. Opened up an additional pathway on the sides of the map. Opened up an additional pathway on the top and bottom of the map. Connected the resources points on the sides of the map

Monaco map update: Moved player starting locations to map corners. Reshuffled some of the resource layout to replicate a more standard starting location. Created a wide Pathway in the centre of the map. Centralised all the Turinium Generators to make acquiring Turinium more viable

Regulus map update: Created a pathway at the top and bottom of the map with an empty relay. Moved the starting locations to map corners to account for additional pathways