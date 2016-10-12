Bereits vor dem Release gibt es eine Liste mit sämtlichen Achievements aus Battlefield 1.
Jedoch müssen wir an dieser Stelle eine kleine Spoiler-Warnung aussprechen, da die Erfolge mitunter den ein oder anderen Hinweis auf die Story des Spiels beziehungsweise Elemente des Multiplayer-Parts geben könnten.
So gibt es nicht nur Achievements für das Abschließen bestimmter Herausforderungen während der Kampagne, sondern auch für Töten von Gegnern mithilfe von Sprengladungen. Auch das Ausschalten von Gegnern im Nahkampf wird gesondert belohnt.
Achievements von Battlefield 1
Support Enlistment - Reach Support Rank 2 in multiplayer
Scout Enlistment - Reach Scout Rank 2 in multiplayer
Up close and personal - Perform a melee kill on 10 enemies anywhere in the campaign
The hills of Gallipoli - Unlock all Codex Entries in The Runner
Catching up on some reading - Collect one Field Manual in the campaign
The War to End All Wars - Complete the campaign on Hard difficulty
The Great War - Complete the campaign on Normal difficulty
Mightier than the shovel - Find the hidden Cavalry Sword and take down an enemy on the French countryside in the campaign
Operations - Win 1 Operation in multiplayer
Play the Objective - Complete 25 Squad Orders in multiplayer
Counter-sniper - Using a bolt action rifle, kill an enemy Scout in multiplayer
Corporal - Reach Rank 10 in multiplayer
Warbonds - Earn 450 Warbonds in multiplayer
Medic Enlistment - Reach Medic Rank 2 in multiplayer
Assault Enlistment - Reach Assault Rank 2 in multiplayer
Enough for a library - Collect all Field Manuals in the campaign
Triple Boluk-Bashi - Kill all 3 Ottoman officers in Young Men's Work with melee kills in the campaign
Up to the challenge - Complete one challenge in the campaign
Sound of thunder - Unlock all Codex Entries in Through Mud and Blood
Conquering the mountains - Unlock all Codex Entries in Avanti Savoia!
Putting in the effort - Complete 10 challenges in the campaign
Master of adaptation - Complete all challenges in the campaign
Nothing is Written - Complete Nothing is Written
Through Mud and Blood - Complete Through Mud and Blood
Decorated - Reach Rank 1 with all 4 Infantry classes in multiplayer
Friends in High Places - Complete Friends in High Places
Taking down giants - Unlock all Codex Entries in Friends in High Places
All men dream - Unlock all Codex Entries in Nothing is Written
Avanti Savoia! - Complete Avanti Savoia!
The Runner - Complete The Runner
Shock Wave - Kill 5 enemies by using dynamite in the campaign
Der Release von Battlefield 1 ist für den 18. Oktober 2016 geplant.