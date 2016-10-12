Bereits vor dem Release gibt es eine Liste mit sämtlichen Achievements aus Battlefield 1.

Eine Woche vor dem offiziellen Release gibt es bereits eine Liste mit sämtlichen Achievements aus dem Shooter Battlefield 1.

Jedoch müssen wir an dieser Stelle eine kleine Spoiler-Warnung aussprechen, da die Erfolge mitunter den ein oder anderen Hinweis auf die Story des Spiels beziehungsweise Elemente des Multiplayer-Parts geben könnten.

So gibt es nicht nur Achievements für das Abschließen bestimmter Herausforderungen während der Kampagne, sondern auch für Töten von Gegnern mithilfe von Sprengladungen. Auch das Ausschalten von Gegnern im Nahkampf wird gesondert belohnt.

Support Enlistment - Reach Support Rank 2 in multiplayer

Scout Enlistment - Reach Scout Rank 2 in multiplayer

Up close and personal - Perform a melee kill on 10 enemies anywhere in the campaign

The hills of Gallipoli - Unlock all Codex Entries in The Runner

Catching up on some reading - Collect one Field Manual in the campaign

The War to End All Wars - Complete the campaign on Hard difficulty

The Great War - Complete the campaign on Normal difficulty

Mightier than the shovel - Find the hidden Cavalry Sword and take down an enemy on the French countryside in the campaign

Operations - Win 1 Operation in multiplayer

Play the Objective - Complete 25 Squad Orders in multiplayer

Counter-sniper - Using a bolt action rifle, kill an enemy Scout in multiplayer

Corporal - Reach Rank 10 in multiplayer

Warbonds - Earn 450 Warbonds in multiplayer

Medic Enlistment - Reach Medic Rank 2 in multiplayer

Assault Enlistment - Reach Assault Rank 2 in multiplayer

Enough for a library - Collect all Field Manuals in the campaign

Triple Boluk-Bashi - Kill all 3 Ottoman officers in Young Men's Work with melee kills in the campaign

Up to the challenge - Complete one challenge in the campaign

Sound of thunder - Unlock all Codex Entries in Through Mud and Blood

Conquering the mountains - Unlock all Codex Entries in Avanti Savoia!

Putting in the effort - Complete 10 challenges in the campaign

Master of adaptation - Complete all challenges in the campaign

Nothing is Written - Complete Nothing is Written

Through Mud and Blood - Complete Through Mud and Blood

Decorated - Reach Rank 1 with all 4 Infantry classes in multiplayer

Friends in High Places - Complete Friends in High Places

Taking down giants - Unlock all Codex Entries in Friends in High Places

All men dream - Unlock all Codex Entries in Nothing is Written

Avanti Savoia! - Complete Avanti Savoia!

The Runner - Complete The Runner