Ein neuer Patch behebt einige der PC-Probleme von BioShock: The Collection.

Zum Thema BioShock: The Collection für 44,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Vor einigen Wochen hatte 2K Games einen Patch für die PC-Version von BioShock: The Collection angekündigt, um einige der aktuell größten Probleme zu beheben. Jetzt steht er zum Download bereit.

Das Update ermöglicht unter anderem, das FoV (Field of View) anzupassen, was viele Spieler zuvor gefordert hatten. Außerdem haben die Entwickler die Maussteuerung überarbeitet, die Probleme bei der Soundwiedergabe behoben und den gewünschten 21:9-Support eingeführt.

Des Weiteren wurde bei der Remaster-Version von BioShock 2 die allgemeine Performance unter DirectX 11 verbessert. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

BioShock

Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.

21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions.

Resolved several graphical issues on NVidia hardware

New Graphics options available for lower-end machines

Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed

Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution.

Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering

Settings will no longer automatically reset on improperly shutting down BioShock

Speaker Mode should now be selectable from the Audio Options Menu

Fixed an initialization bug with Audio System.