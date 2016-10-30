Vor dem Release von Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare nimmt Entwickler Infinity Ward noch einige Veränderungen am Multiplayer vor. Das Feedback dafür stammt aus den letzten Beta-Tests.

Zum Thema Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ab 49,99 € bei Amazon.de Infinity Ward nimmt einige Veränderungen am Multiplayer von Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare vor. Wie die Entwickler in einem Reddit-Post mitteilen, verändern sie vor allem die Balance einiger Waffen, Scorestreaks und Perks. Aber auch Änderungen am Matchmaking sind Teil der Veränderungen, die weniger als eine Woche vor dem Release des Spiels vorgenommen werden.

Basis für die Überarbeitung war laut Entwicklern das Feedback aus den beiden Beta-Tests des Spiels. Die fanden exklusiv für Spieler auf Xbox One und PS4 statt. Demnach sind die Änderungen vor allem auf das Spielverhalten von Konsolen-Spielern ausgelegt.

Besonders stark wurden laut den Patch Notes Schrotflinten und Scharfschützengewehre überarbeitet. Erstere erhalten allgemein mehr Schaden im Nahkampf und auf Distanz. Letzteren werden einige Zielhilfen entfernt.

Abseits der Waffen erhielten besonders einzelne Scorestreaks, Perks und Rigs Neuerungen. Auch die Zeit der Lebensregeneration wurde verkürzt, der Bonus von Infusionen hingegen verringert. Einige Fehler, die das Matchmaking betreffen, sind ebenfalls ausgebessert.

WEAPONS

Shotguns

Snipers

For the ELO and Scout optics on snipers, the idle sway while ADS has been increased along with the player’s view bounce when moving. Because these optics are less zoomed in, the view bounce and the sway are felt less. These changes are to promote more stationary aiming and firing with these optics.

Our turn rate while Aimed Down Sights is still slowed to help with precision aiming.

Once the scope reaches the player’s eye, the bullet spread goes instantly to zero.

Launchers

The Howitzer Grenade launcher can now be fired from the hip instead of requiring full ADS

SMGs

PERKS & RIG TRAITS

Marksman – We fixed a bug where, in addition to reducing flinch, it was also reducing recoil. This would then stack with Gun Perks and the Foregrip Attachment. This bonus reduction has been removed.

HEALTH REGEN AND SPAWNING

ECONOMY

SCORESTREAKS AND RIGS

Scorestreaks

AP-3X

RC-8

T.H.O.R

Bombardment

Slight decrease in both time to the initial drop and the time between each subsequent drop Updated area damage to be consistent inner to outer

Rigs

MODES

Domination: When you step off a flag, the current capture bar progress starts to decay. The rate of this decay has been halved from the Beta. This allows players to hop off a flag to defend it and then get back on the flag with less progress loss

Gun Game: Now features all classic weapons. In future updates, weapons with alternate functions will retain their state upon spawn.

Defender: When carrying the Drone, the score-per-second bonus has been bumped from 5 score per second to 10 score per second. Scorestreak carrier bonus is unaffected.

MATCHMAKING

Potential player evaluation was too strict. We were doing some very thorough testing of your connection to other players before placing you in a lobby with those players. This turned out to be a bit too thorough, and eventually was relaxed, leading to shorter matching times.

Incorrect geographic categorization. There was an issue in our geolocation system which was causing some players to be incorrectly categorized. This was also resolved during the beta, improving matchmaking times.

Dead lobby cleanup. The process which cleans up unused or dead lobby information from our back end was taking too long. This was causing a number of slowdowns when searching for a match.