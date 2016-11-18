Ab sofort gibt es auch in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare präzise Maussteuerung: Das erste PC-Update ist da und fixt den jährlichen Launch-Fehler, dass Mausbeschleunigung forciert eingeschaltet ist.
Zum Thema Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ab 44 € bei Amazon.de Nach zwei Wochen des Wartens ist endlich der erste Patch die PC-Version von Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare verfügbar. Knapp 590 MB müssen heruntergeladen werden.
Laut der Community Managerin ashtonisVULCAN handelt es um alle Verbesserungen der größeren Title Updates für Konsolen, nur die Hotfix-Verbesserungen des vergangenen Samstags (12. November) sind im Patch nicht enthalten.
Unser Update für IWs Update
Unterhalb finden sich die vollständigen Patch Notes. Allerdings haben wir diese um drei Punkte redigiert: Wir haben Details zu Splitscreen und CWL (Call of Duty World League, E-Sport-Modus) rausgestrichen, da diese offensichtlich aus den Patch Notes für Konsolen kopiert wurden. Diese Features existieren für PC allerdings nicht.
Wiederum haben wir hinzugefügt, dass Mausbeschleunigung jetzt im Steuerungsmenü deaktiviert werden kann. Die Option war zuvor nicht vorhanden, Raw Mouse Input konnte nicht forciert werden. Wiederum sprechen die (offensichtlichen Konsolen-Patch-Notes) nicht von diesem Feature.
Patch Notes für CoD:IW PC-Update
Multiplayer
-
Option for raw mouse input
-
Fixes for Medals
-
General fixes for Infected mode
-
Removing CTF Flags in Winner's Circle; adjusted session state change for games where there's no kill cam
-
Map exploits (we know some of you are reporting one on Genesis; we're working on it)
-
Removal of Taunts that weren't supposed to be unlocked
-
Localization formatting fixes
-
Adjusted a challenge to correctly reference Propulsion rather than Rushdown
-
Fixed typos
-
Adjusted the challenge for killing players in the air just a tinnnny bit more lenient
-
EAK ADS fire fix
-
Fixed an issue where the 2nd player in splitscreen would not earn any Mission Team Progress
-
Added a sound for tripmine projectile
-
Fix for Synaptic death going through the ground
-
Add a win to the top 3 players in FFA modes for leaderboard stats and show victory on the final win/lose/tie HUD
-
Created more contract between the 3 Scorestreaks that are selected versus the ones that are disabled
-
Adjusted points for score per bomb plant
-
Fixed accessory collision on the R.A.W.
-
Adjusted a Frontline spawn point on Riot due to intersection geometry
-
Fix for previews of Mission Team emblems when they were still locked
-
Adjusted gun camos
-
FFA score increase from 50 to 100
-
Fixed the collision of the strap on the Karma from glitching through the other side of the gun
-
DMR-1 - Epic- No longer supports the Variable Zoom Scope
-
Enlarged the collision shape on cosmetics to prevent clipping with various weapons
-
Fix for one extra frame of latency that was appearing in the muzzle flashes
-
Fixed a bug where bots wouldn't pick up crates in Drop Zone
-
Fixed a bug where the Stinger would lock on to your own Killstreaks in FFA
-
Fix for S&D crash
-
Better win conditions that will prevent draws in Reinforce
-
Added Infected mode
-
Adjustment to the Warden Killstreak on Breakout
-
Pick 10 points are now blue
-
Added ability to see the chosen Rig and mini combat record of others players in a lobby
Zombies in Spaceland
-
Fix for pap zappers having no ammo after you pick them back up off the standee
-
Fix for pap zappers not having camo after putting back on the standee
-
Fix for Brute having his helmet on incorrectly after removing it after he grabbed a zombie
-
Fix for zombies who "walk on air"
-
Fixes for certain cards with the Alien Fight
-
Front end camera transition fixes
-
Fix for the croc mouth (sometimes it wouldn't return to its original height)
-
Fix for seeing player outlines when they are playing emulated arcade games
-
Allow clowns to be part of the "kill marked" challenges
-
Make sure the Brute zombie doesn't decide to grab/kill zombies who are marked for a challenge
-
Fix for players being able to jump+sprint down the slide
-
Add the soul key progression to the front end.
-
Fix for players being able to repair a window from too far away and avoid being attacked
-
Fix for N31L's pause/unpause functionality being broken after letting him auto-pause due to multiple failed challenges in a row
-
Fixed the occasional crawling zombie playing a standing death animation
-
Reducing emissive on camos
-
Give player a hit reward if melee'ing during Infinite Ammo
-
Allow the player to retrieve their LnF in solo mode for free
-
Allow the player in solo mode to exit ALA immediately