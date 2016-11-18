Ab sofort gibt es auch in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare präzise Maussteuerung: Das erste PC-Update ist da und fixt den jährlichen Launch-Fehler, dass Mausbeschleunigung forciert eingeschaltet ist.

Zum Thema Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ab 44 € bei Amazon.de Nach zwei Wochen des Wartens ist endlich der erste Patch die PC-Version von Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare verfügbar. Knapp 590 MB müssen heruntergeladen werden.

Laut der Community Managerin ashtonisVULCAN handelt es um alle Verbesserungen der größeren Title Updates für Konsolen, nur die Hotfix-Verbesserungen des vergangenen Samstags (12. November) sind im Patch nicht enthalten.

Unterhalb finden sich die vollständigen Patch Notes. Allerdings haben wir diese um drei Punkte redigiert: Wir haben Details zu Splitscreen und CWL (Call of Duty World League, E-Sport-Modus) rausgestrichen, da diese offensichtlich aus den Patch Notes für Konsolen kopiert wurden. Diese Features existieren für PC allerdings nicht.

Wiederum haben wir hinzugefügt, dass Mausbeschleunigung jetzt im Steuerungsmenü deaktiviert werden kann. Die Option war zuvor nicht vorhanden, Raw Mouse Input konnte nicht forciert werden. Wiederum sprechen die (offensichtlichen Konsolen-Patch-Notes) nicht von diesem Feature.

Multiplayer

Option for raw mouse input

Fixes for Medals

General fixes for Infected mode

Removing CTF Flags in Winner's Circle; adjusted session state change for games where there's no kill cam

Map exploits (we know some of you are reporting one on Genesis; we're working on it)

Removal of Taunts that weren't supposed to be unlocked

Localization formatting fixes

Adjusted a challenge to correctly reference Propulsion rather than Rushdown

Fixed typos

Adjusted the challenge for killing players in the air just a tinnnny bit more lenient

EAK ADS fire fix

Fixed an issue where the 2nd player in splitscreen would not earn any Mission Team Progress

Added a sound for tripmine projectile

Fix for Synaptic death going through the ground

Add a win to the top 3 players in FFA modes for leaderboard stats and show victory on the final win/lose/tie HUD

Created more contract between the 3 Scorestreaks that are selected versus the ones that are disabled

Adjusted points for score per bomb plant

Fixed accessory collision on the R.A.W.

Adjusted a Frontline spawn point on Riot due to intersection geometry

Fix for previews of Mission Team emblems when they were still locked

Adjusted gun camos

FFA score increase from 50 to 100

Fixed the collision of the strap on the Karma from glitching through the other side of the gun

DMR-1 - Epic- No longer supports the Variable Zoom Scope

Enlarged the collision shape on cosmetics to prevent clipping with various weapons

Fix for one extra frame of latency that was appearing in the muzzle flashes

Fixed a bug where bots wouldn't pick up crates in Drop Zone

Fixed a bug where the Stinger would lock on to your own Killstreaks in FFA

Fix for S&D crash

Better win conditions that will prevent draws in Reinforce

Added Infected mode

Adjustment to the Warden Killstreak on Breakout

Pick 10 points are now blue