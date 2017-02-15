Funcom arbeitet derzeit am bisher größten Update für das Barbaren-MMO Conan Exiles. Das soll unter anderem die Server-Performance verbessern und die Ladezeiten verkürzen. Wir haben die vollständigen Patch-Notes.

Von Andre Linken |

In wenigen Tagen erscheint das bisher größte Update für Conan Exiles.

Nach mehreren kleineren Patches erscheint in Kürze das bisher größte Update für das Barbaren-MMO Conan Exiles.

Wie der Entwickler Funcom jetzt offiziell bekannt gegeben hat, ist der Release für die nächsten Tage geplant. Einen konkreten Termin gibt es zwar noch nicht, dafür haben wir bereits die Patch-Notes. Demnach will das Team unter anderem die allgemeine Server-Performance von Conan Exiles verbessern. Auch das Nachladen von Gebäuden soll künftig schneller erfolgen.

An der Grafik will Funcom ebenfalls Hand anlegen und beispielsweise die Darstellung von Köpfen bei weiblichen Charakteren verbessern. Hinzu kommen zahlreiche Bugfixes, Optimierungen und Balancing-Anpassungen. Hier die bisher bekannten Änderungen in der Übersicht:

Patch-Notes für Conan Exiles (vorläufig)

Performance and Tech fixes

• Fixes to loading screens

• Server Performance Fixes

• NPCs should be less jittery when rotating

• A fix for connecting to servers via the Steam server browser and when using Steamconnect

• Buildings should now load in much faster

• Placeables placed on foundations and ceiling tiles will now be saved correctly

• Several improvements to how rocks behave when they are harvested

General Bug Fixes and improvements

• Small Placeables will no longer claim land (!)

• NPC Camps now have their own land claim to prevent people from building so close to them that they stop spawning NPCs (!!)

• You should no longer get phantom duplicates in the wheel of pain

• T2 Altars should no longer disappear

• Surrender should no longer break early when using fists

• Removed invisible collision that was blocking a certain chest in the world

• Arrows will now longer shoot in "Random crazy directions"

• Ranged weapons should now always fire correctly

• Rhinos should no longer try to walk through players

• Palisades will now correctly deal damage on contact

• Palisades should now be easier to place

• Fixed a case where players were able to destroy rocks with their fists. Sorry, but this privilege is reserved only for Conan himself.

• Fixed an issue where interactable objects would spam "Press E to interact" on the GUI

• Added an arrow to many placeables to help players orient them correctly

• The Offering of Mitra recipe now correctly requires 1 human heart and 1 unblemished meat

• Fixed an issue with stair placement detection

• The Gong and the Horn will now be audible over greater distances

• Added new emotes that can be learned by tracking down Story NPCs and getting them to teach you

Balance and Gameplay Fixes

• Some feat requirements have been simplified or removed. For example, it is now possible to learn Journeyman Craftsman as soon as you hit level 10. Due to the impact of this change all players have gotten a free feat respec.

• Ansel will now respect collision preventing people from moving through walls and other structures

• Non Admins will be restricted to 2 meters of movement when using Ansel

• Balance pass on Bows. Simple Bow range has been increased, Hyrkanian Bow range has been dramatically increased. Crossbow range has been reduced but they now shoot much faster

• We have done an overhaul on what monsters can damage which tier of buildings. If you haven't upgraded from sandstone you might want to think about doing that.

• Increased crafting XP across the board with greater increases for crafting more complex (higher tier) items

• Inverted Wooden Roof Wedge and Stonebrick Frame now require Journeyman Craftsman instead of Master Craftsman

• Black rocks in the starting desert are now harvestable

• Higher grade tools will now yield higher amounts of secondary resources (Bark/branches)

• Resetting your Knowledge Points will no longer cause you to lose your selected religion

• Removed Corruption sources from starting area caves

• Removed the Regen component from Purified Meat. This perk is reserved to Mitra's Ambrosia and Healing Potions. Purified Meat is still an extremely good food source

• Player corpses can only be harvested for religious purposes once every 30 minutes

• Balance pass on the amount of materials requires for basic chemistry potions

• Armor drops removed from chests

• Emus will now give less XP

Visual Improvements

• The Dogs of the Desert finally got their uniform shipment and will be donning their new outfits

• Visual adjustment to the Medium Tasset to reduce clipping issues

• Visual adjustments to the Setite Choker and Shendyt to reduce clipping issues

• Updated Cutlass and Falcata icons

• Visual flair added to several hairstyles

• Visual improvements to female heads

Mehr: Der GameStar-Test von Conan Exiles im Early Access