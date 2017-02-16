Das Mega-Update 15.2.2017 für Conan Exiles steht zum Download bereit.

Das ging schnell: Bereits kurze Zeit nach der offiziellen Ankündigung hat der Entwickler Funcom das umfangreiche Update 15.2.2017 für das Barbaren-MMO Conan Exiles veröffentlicht.

Wie versprochen soll der Patch unter anderem die allgemeine Server-Performance des Spiels verbessern, um somit nervige Lags und »Stotterer« zu beseitigen beziehungsweise zu minimieren. Außerdem hat sich das Team die Ladezeiten, einige visuelle Effekte sowie zahlreiche Bugs zur Brust genommen. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

Performance and Tech fixes

Several improvements to how rocks behave when they are harvested

Placeables placed on foundations and ceiling tiles are now saved correctly

Buildings should now load in much faster

Fix for connecting to servers via the Steam server browser and when using Steamconnect

NPCs should be less jittery when rotating

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Small Placeables no longer claim land

NPC camps now have their own land claim zone to prevent people from building so close to them that they stop spawning NPCs

You should no longer get phantom duplicates in the wheel of pain

T2 Altars should no longer disappear after a server crash

Surrender should no longer break early when using fists

Removed invisible collision that was blocking a certain chest in the world

Arrows no longer shoot in "Random crazy directions"

Ranged weapons should now always fire correctly

Rhinos should no longer try to walk through players

Palisades now correctly deal damage on contact

Palisades should now be easier to place

Fixed a case where players were able to destroy rocks with their fists. Sorry, but this privilege is reserved only for Conan himself.

Fixed an issue where interactable objects would spam "Press E to interact" on the GUI

Added a directional arrow to many Placeables to help players orient them correctly

The Offering of Mitra recipe now correctly requires 1 human heart and 1 unblemished meat

Fixed an issue with stair placement detection

Gongs and Horns are now audible over greater distances