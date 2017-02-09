Das Update 1.10 für Dark Souls 3 ist da und beseitigt mehrere Fehler.

Der Entwickler From Software hat Wort gehalten und jetzt das PC-Update 1.10 für das Action-Rollenspiel Dark Souls 3 veröffentlicht.

Der Patch beseitigt unter anderem einen Fehler, der es bisher ermöglicht hat, andere Spieler während eines Bosskampfes zu attackieren. Des Weiteren wurde ein Bug beim Verzaubern von Waffen ausgemerzt, die eigentlich nicht dafür vorgesehen sind. Hier die finale Liste der Änderungen:

Fixed issue where a player could invade another player during a boss battle.

Fixed issue where an enchantment could be applied to weapons which normally could not be enchanted.

Fixed issue where, when items are used while casting magic, display glitches could occasionally occur.

Fixed issue where it was possible to cancel immediately into a second magic spell after casting the first one.

Fixed issue where the first part of a skill action could be skipped.