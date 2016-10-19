Um unter anderem die Performance unter DirectX 12 zu verbessern, hat Eidos Montreal jetzt das Update 1.10 für Deus Ex: Mankind Divided veröffentlicht. Darin sind auch einige Bugfixes enthalten.

Das Update 1.10 für Deus Ex: Mankind Divided verbessert unter anderem die Performance unter DirectX 12

Der Patch verbessert unter anderem sowohl die Stabilität als auch die Performance des erst kürzlich eingeführten Supports für DirectX 12. Des Weiteren haben die Entwickler mehrere Bugs beseitigt und die Ladezeiten optimiert. Die vollständige Liste der Änderungen finden Sie unterhalb dieser Meldung.

Patch-Notes für Deus Ex: Mankind Divided v1.10

The following gameplay changes are in this patch:

Fixed regression that was introduced in last patch: Walking speed is now fixed properly.

Fixed regression that was introduced in last patch: Talos Rucker no longer spawns twice.

AMD intro video now has a lower volume.

Fixed an issue where clicking on some interactive objects, such as computers or keypads, could cause Jensen to unholster his weapon.

Fixed an issue where some users had to create a new Windows account to be able to start the game.

Fixed a crash when loading a savegame.

Fixed an issue where SSAO could introduce some graphical artifacts.

Fixed an issue in Breach where the Booster Pack open button would not be shown, even though the user had Booster Packs to open.

Fixed issues with the dialogue selection wheel.

The following DirectX 12 changes are in this patch:

Improved stability and performance.

Major improvement to loading times.

