Das Beta-Update 1.2 für Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske soll unter anderem die Performance verbessern.

Zum Thema Dishonored 2 ab 33,99 € bei Amazon.de Dishonored 2 für 44,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Seit dem Release der PC-Version von Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske gab es zahlreiche Beschwerden über diverse Probleme. Ganz oben auf der Liste stehen Performance-Schwankungen und Abstürze, die auch das erste Update 1.1 nicht gänzlich beseitigen konnte. Das neueste Update 1.2 soll jedoch für Besserung sorgen.

Ab sofort steht zumindest schon mal die Beta-Version des PC-Updates 1.2 für Dishonored 2 via Steam zum Download bereit. Der Patch soll nicht nur die allgemeine Performance des Spiels verbessern und einige Crash-Bugs beseitigen, sondern nimmt auch Änderungen an der Benutzeroberfläche sowie den Menüs vor.

Mehr: Der große GameStar-Test von Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske

Wann genau die finale Version des Updates 1.2 erscheinen wird, ist bisher nicht bekannt. Wir haben jedoch schon mal die vorläufigen Patch-Notes für Sie:

PERFORMANCE

Fixed a bug where Water Quality settings was only impacting ocean, not canals or pools

Removed Fog Quality settings as it was not impacting the visuals or providing performance advantages

Removed Environment Details settings as it was strongly tied to View Distance

Fixed a bug where turning HBAO+ ON created some bad shadowing on player's hands

Fixed a bug where auto-detected settings were set too high for certain hardware

Fixed a bug where VRAM usage was higher than available VRAM

Fixed a bug where AMD GPU experienced huge framerate drops when there is cloth simulation in the environment.

Max pre-rendered frame is now managed by the game

Framerate capped at 120 FPS to prevent physics issues which occur only above 120fps

MOUSE, GAMEPAD & CONTROLS

Mouse smoothing setting is now set to minimum by default (setting won't get overwritten if customized by the player)

Fixed a bug where resolution could not be changed with mouse

Fixed a bug where the gamepad could not be recognized if plugged after the game was ran

Fixed a bug where the controller vibrates continuously it the player switched from gamepad to mouse and keys while the gamepad was vibrating

ALT+TAB

Fixed a bug where the bug kept on registering mouse movements while in background after the player used ALT + TAB to switch to another program

The player can no longer bring up the Pause menu when using ALT + TAB while dying

Fixed a bug where using ALT + TAB could result in endless switch between the game and other programs

CRASH FIXES

Fixed a bug where game could freeze in "Another Strange Visit" when opening the weapon wheel with Middle Click button and then scrolled if the player used gamepad before

Fixed a crash when selecting a video card without attached monitor to it

Fixed a bug where the game crashes if the player attempted to go into visual settings menu after disconnecting a monitor in game

Fixed a bug where the game could crash if the player decided to leave the Clockwork Mansion while Clockwork Soldiers were beheaded

MENU & OPTIONS

Fixed a bug where the collar of the player was visible while using Shadow Walk assassination in large FOV

Fixed a bug where the game could stretch the resolution to fit screen while using a non-native resolution and switching from Borderless Windowed Mode to Windowed Mode

Fixed a bug where the menu was not filling the whole screen in some resolutions

Fixed a bug where Mouse Smoothing setting was sometimes not properly displayed even though it was properly saved

Fixed a bug where 'Unassigned' text for unassigned buttons overlaps nearby text with Keyboard and Mouse controls

Fixed a bug where the player was unable to switch to Full Screen or Windowed Mode after he switched to Borderless Windowed Mode

Added a Framerate Limiter so the player can limit framerate fluctuation when playing without V-sync

Added TXAA sharpness setting

Changed the Aim Assist settings to be more clear

Added Triple Buffering option

Added more choices to V-Sync settings

Monitor/Resolution

Fixed a bug where restoring default settings activated the second monitor as the default monitor

Fixed a bug where the game switched to Borderless Windowed when the player changed resolution while in windowed mode

Fixed a bug where the game was displaying a black screen if the resolution was set to 1786 x 992 in full screen

Fixed a bug where expiration of change monitor confirmation dialogue while game is minimized can cause display to stop functioning

Fixed a bug where Resolution Scaling was deactivated when the game ran above 30 FPS

Changed the Resolution Scaling settings for a better understanding

Added resolution ratio to the Resolution drop list

Fixed a bug where resolution scaling setting was not saved when quitting the options menu