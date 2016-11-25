Wussten Sie, dass sie in Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske praktische Rezepte zum Nachkochen finden können? Die Kollegen von Eurogamer haben den Selbstversuch in einem Video festgehalten.

Der Spielejournalist Johnny Chiodini hat beim Erkunden im Schleichspiel Dishonored 2 ein »Rezept« gefunden. Nein, kein Crafting-Rezept für eine neue Waffe, sondern eine Anleitung zum Kochen von in Teig ausgebackenem Fisch (auf Englisch: Dumplings). Was läge da näher, als dieses Rezept einfach mal in der eigenen Küche nachzukochen?

Gesagt, getan. Das folgende Video protokolliert dieses historische Ereignis. Das Ende hat uns zu Tränen gerührt! Naja, fast. Aber diese Wendung kam tatsächlich etwas unerwartet:

2 hagfish, skinned, boned, de-wormed - (I used a couple of small cod fillets, though tbh any other fish would work fine)

Butter (about a tablespoon)

Flour (I used about 100g of plain flour, though I suspect I could have got away with using less)

3 eggs

Salt

Cheese (Plenty!)

Krust Stock (or any briny fish stock - probably about 300-500ml? You don't want it too deep in the pan, basically)

White wine (Not much really, half a glass)



Make a paste of the butter, flour and eggs. Add salt to taste. Mince and pound the hagfish small, and combine into the egg paste. Bring the stock to a low boil. Add the egg and hagfish mixture to the stock by large spoonfuls, and simmer for 30 minutes. 30 minutes is definitely too long. Mine were in for maybe ten minutes because I wanted to be sure they'd cooked all the way through. Trust your instincts here, basically Arrange the boiled quenelles in a deep baking dish. Top with generous amounts of cheese and butter, and add the wine to the bottom of the dish. Bake until the cheese melts and the quenelles are fragrant. Serve at once with strong beer. Serves four.