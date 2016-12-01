Zum Thema Dishonored 2 ab 10 € bei Amazon.de Dishonored 2 für 44,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Die PC-Version von Dishonored 2 hat immer noch technische Probleme. Durch einige Patches hat Arkane Studios bereits für etwas Besserung aber auch für einen Grafikdowngrade gesorgt - nun steht ein weiteres Update bereit.
Der Patch 1.3 wurde in einer Beta-Version auf Steam veröffentlicht. Einmal mehr stehen generelle Performance-Verbesserungen und Optimierungen im Mittelpunkt. Ein Blick in die Patchnotes verrät zudem, dass es nun eine Option für das Abschalten von Motion-Blur gibt.
Hinzu kommen eine verbesserte Maus-Funktionalität und diverse Fehlerbehebungen im Zusammenhang mit dem Interface, dem Optionsmenü und dem Multi-Monitor-Support.
Die Patchnotes für Version 1.3
Allgemein
-
Update v 1.3 overview:
-
General performance and optimization improvements
-
Added a setting to turn OFF Camera Motion Blur
-
Additional mouse improvements
-
Fixed various issues related to user interface
-
Fixed various issues related to the Option menu
-
Fixed various issues related to multiple monitors
Optionen
-
Added a setting to turn OFF Camera Motion Blur
-
Fixed a bug which caused some textures to be missing when Texture Quality was set above Medium for some GPUs
-
Fixed a bug where the game sometimes launched in the previously saved resolution in the top left corner of the screen
-
Fixed a bug where »Adaptive Resolution« was incorrectly set to »Manual«
-
Fixed a bug where changing the Screen Resolution, Monitor, Windowed Mode or Triple Buffering did not properly revert after selecting »No«
-
Fixed a bug where the player was incorrectly asked to confirm changes when no changes were made
-
Fixed a bug where V-Sync settings did not match the monitor refresh rate when higher than 60hz
-
Fixed a bug where pressing »No« in the confirmation prompt when changing Triple Buffering setting sometimes made the prompt appear again
Display / Monitor
-
Fixed a bug with multiple monitors which caused the game to not display on the primary monitor by default
-
Fixed a bug which caused some UI elements to be misplaced when using 5:4 or 4:3 aspect ratios
-
Fixed a bug which caused the game window to appear off screen when resolution was set below the native resolution for 1440P and 2160P monitors.
-
Fixed a bug which caused incorrect Resolution Scale FPS Target when changing V-Sync mode
-
Set default value for Resolution Scaling Quality to »Quality«
Rendering / Performance
-
Fixed a rendering bug affecting the lighting on some NPCs which sometimes caused a red glow
-
FPS limiter set to 60 FPS by default
-
Adjusted Shadow Quality settings - »High« setting and below have a more significant visual and performance adjustment
-
Reduced performance impact of transparent surfaces & VFX
Maus
-
Fixed a bug impacting mouse movement speed
Bekannte Probleme
-
Switching off the V-Sync a second time sets the FPS Limiter to 30 instead of 60 by default
-
Changing the settings from TXAA to FXAA and not applying the change sets the TXAA Sharpness to 1 instead of its previous value
-
Disconnecting and reconnecting a controller during gameplay may cause the controls to become locked - Alt-tabbing or pressing the Xbox button on the controller should return controls
-
The game crashes to desktop when loading into gameplay on a Phenom II processor - Phenom II processors are currently not supported
-
Adaptive Resolution can get stuck at -1 when restoring video settings - Changing the V-Sync option will allow the Adaptive Resolution slider to move again
So funktioniert die Installation eines Beta-Patches
Wer den Beta-Patch für Dishonored 2 nutzen möchte, muss ihn erst in den Steam-Einstellungen freischalten. Dazu ist folgendes Vorgehen notwendig:
-
In Steam einloggen
-
Rechtsklick auf Dishonored 2 in der Bibliothek
-
Einstellungen auswählen
-
Betas auswählen
-
Im Drop-Down-Menü die Beta-Version auswählen
-
OK anklicken
-
Ein paar Minuten warten, bis das Update installiert wird
-
Abschließend sollte Dishonored 2 als Dishonored 2 [BetaPatch] in der Bibliothek aufgeführt werden
Dishonored 2 ist seit dem 11. November 2016 unter anderem für den PC erhältlich.
Entwickler zu Performance-Problemen: PC-Entwicklung von Dishonored 2 schwieriger als Konsolen