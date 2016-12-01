Zum Thema Dishonored 2 ab 10 € bei Amazon.de Dishonored 2 für 44,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Die PC-Version von Dishonored 2 hat immer noch technische Probleme. Durch einige Patches hat Arkane Studios bereits für etwas Besserung aber auch für einen Grafikdowngrade gesorgt - nun steht ein weiteres Update bereit.

Der Patch 1.3 wurde in einer Beta-Version auf Steam veröffentlicht. Einmal mehr stehen generelle Performance-Verbesserungen und Optimierungen im Mittelpunkt. Ein Blick in die Patchnotes verrät zudem, dass es nun eine Option für das Abschalten von Motion-Blur gibt.

Hinzu kommen eine verbesserte Maus-Funktionalität und diverse Fehlerbehebungen im Zusammenhang mit dem Interface, dem Optionsmenü und dem Multi-Monitor-Support.

Allgemein

Fixed various issues related to the Option menu

Optionen

Added a setting to turn OFF Camera Motion Blur

Fixed a bug which caused some textures to be missing when Texture Quality was set above Medium for some GPUs

Fixed a bug where the game sometimes launched in the previously saved resolution in the top left corner of the screen

Fixed a bug where »Adaptive Resolution« was incorrectly set to »Manual«

Fixed a bug where changing the Screen Resolution, Monitor, Windowed Mode or Triple Buffering did not properly revert after selecting »No«

Fixed a bug where the player was incorrectly asked to confirm changes when no changes were made

Fixed a bug where V-Sync settings did not match the monitor refresh rate when higher than 60hz