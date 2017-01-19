Das ist nur ein Ausschnitt der neuen Optionen, mit denen sich im Game Update #2 der Schwierigkeitsgrad von Dishonored 2 genauer einstellen lässt.

Zum Thema Dishonored 2 ab 5,99 € bei Amazon.de Dishonored 2 für 34,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Am 23.2. kommt das Game-Update #2 für Dishonored 2 ganz offiziell raus. PC-Spieler können aber bereits die Beta-Version über Steam ausprobieren, indem sie ihr Spiel auf den Experimental Branch umstellen.

In Sachen Gameplay ist die große Neuerung eine neue Option bei der Wahl des Schwierigkeitsgrads. Statt zwischen vorgefertigten Modi zu wählen, können Spieler jetzt in etlichen Detaileinstellungen entscheiden, wie schwer das Schleichspiel sein soll. So lässt sich nicht nur die Aufmerksamkeit der Gegner und ihr Kampfverhalten anpassen.

Auch die Wirkung von Betäubungspfeilen oder und das Regenerieren von Gesundheit und Mana lassen sich einstellen. Selbst die Lautstärke von Schrittgeräuschen oder die Wahrnehmung der Wachen nach oben kann geändert werden.

Außerdem gibt es jetzt eine Missionsauswahl und die Option, Missionen über das Pause und Abschluss-Menü direkt neuzustarten.

Die Qual der Wahl: Emily oder Corvo?

Der Patch behebt aber auch viele Fehler, sowohl beim Gameplay und den Missionen als auch bei der PC-Technik. Wer allerdings gehofft hat, dass das Grafikdowngrade aus Patch 1.2 entfernt wurde, wird enttäuscht. Immerhin ist die Performance im Vergleich zur Release-Version auch schon mit früheren Updates spürbar verbessert worden.

PC-Fixes

Fixed a bug where the screen post processing persists in Ansel mode

Fixed a bug where the Low Chaos Sokolov epilogue slide will have black windows if Volumetric Lighting is off

Fixed a bug where Emily's feet can be seen floating during the throne room cutscene with high FOV settings

Fixed a bug where Keyboard/mouse shortcut UI could show up during possession & keyhole peeking

Fixed a bug where the "Fog Quality" setting is set back to low after restarting the game

Fixed bug where the volumetric lightning is not turned on by default at launch if it was set to off on a previous version and it can't be turned on manually anymore

Fixed a bug where the changes made to V-Sync were reverted to the previous setting when turning on then cancelling

Fixed a bug where turning off TXAA Anti-aliasing does not visually disable TXAA Sharpness slider

Fixed a bug where changing the settings from TXAA to FXAA and not applying the change made the TXAA Sharpness turn to 1 instead of its previous value

Fixed a bug where Switching off the V-Sync for the second time set the FPS Limiter to 30 instead of 60 by default

Allgemeine Fixes

Fixed various crashes

Fixed various save issues

Fixed various localization issues

Fixed various rendering issues

Fixed various audio issues

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed various UI issues and added new UI for Game Update 2

Fixed a bug where the player will instantly die if he possess a Gravehound

Fixed a bug where a "8" could appear on the screen

Fixed the LOD of the watchtower

Fixed a bug where walking down stairs while a wolfhound runs up would cause the hound to bounce backwards

Fixed a bug where pickpocketing Jindosh's pistol may cause him to throw nothing during combat

Fixed an audio issue while loading save games

Fixed a bug where NPCs can suddenly be seen standing during the recover from ragdoll animation

Fixed a bug where Far Reach pulling a guard that is mantling will have no effect on the guard

Fixed a bug where NPCs can be involuntarily dropped from a choke, causing their AI to break

Fixed a bug where making a quick save behind a NPC while using controller configuration C would cause the player to choke the NPC instead of creating a save

Crushing an unconscious enemy in the safe door will no longer count as both lethal and nonlethal in the stats page

Fixed a bug where using Domino and Shadow Walk in combination will kill Hypatia without her ever transforming into Grim Alex

Fixed a bug where the awareness feedback is triggered again when loading a save made after NPCs gained attention

Fixed a bug where performing slide tackles or ground kicks on NPCs in moving elevators causes them to float or fall through

Fixed a bug where the witches will idle if the player exits and re-enters a hideout during upgraded Bend Time

Fixed a bug where guards that see a door opened by a possessed NPC ask who opened it

Fixed a bug where the facial animation was not launched during key target assassinations

Fixed a bug where a Sleeping Overseer may face the chair upon waking up despite knowing where the player is

When sprint and lean mode are set to "hold", the change is now reflected in the tutorials

No awareness is now used for corpses spotted

Fixed a bug where Clockwork Soldiers were triggering a Snap Reaction when player is undetected

Fixed a bug where causing an explosion during Stop Time can stretch out and break NPC models

Fixed a bug where the gameplay thread was not updated every frame and can miss input

Fixed a bug where physic objects go active when using the Spyglass although they're far from the player

Fixed a bug where NPC heads do not appear on screen when picked up and cannot be thrown

Fixed a bug where Guard NPC heads with helmets have unnatural physics when beheaded and thrown

Deactivated Redirective Blink when swimming up/down

Fixed a bug where the player can choke an NPC from very far away if they pull them with Far Reach while Bend Time is active

Fixed a bug where the player is able to duplicate items by Far Reach pulling and picking up at the same time

Fixed a bug where the Guard by Ramsey disappears shortly then returns ignoring the player when attacked from above

Fixed a bug where the player could fall OOW when exiting a rat tunnel

Fixed a bug where Past Stilton does not alert to the player properly after he panics once

Fixed a bug where the game will black screen if the player dies during the transition to Long Day in Dunwall: Streets

Fixed a bug where the player may become control locked and see OOW if they use the Timepiece and a key hole at the same time

Fixed a bug where the player will fall OOW if they use the Timepiece during a kill move

Prevented the player from grappling the crossbow in Edge of the World to avoid a weird retargeting if the player is far from the door or blocked by a collision

Fixed a bug where the Gravehound skull can sometimes go through walls/ground when killed

Fixed a bug where the amount of available traits is incorrect when replacing a trait during a craft by the same trait

Fixed a bug where the Watchtower red light projector flare was drawn behind environment elements

Fixed a render issue on Corvo during character selection

Fixed a bug where a bright light during transition in time remains if the Timepiece is used to interrupt picking up a corpse

Fixed a bug where the effects of the Dust Storm can be seen inside the Silvergraph Studio

Fixed a bug where the living highlight sometime stutters when using Dark Vision

Crafted Bonecharm list is now sorted

Fixed a bug where Doppelgangers will instantly despawn on particular spots

Fixed a bug where using Shadow Walk takedowns on Meagan and Sokolov will have the wrong animations

Fixed a bug causing the watchtower's position to reset

Fixed a bug where the FOV changes during jump or sprint

Fixed a bug where walking with a possessed NPC into water doesn't count as a kill

Fixed a bug where the player's weapon is automatically switched when restoring health using the D-pad

Fixed a bug where the Weapon Wheel was not slowing the duration of Bend Time

Fixed a bug where Catfall is triggered when using Far Reach after vaulting into water

Fixed a bug where enemies are still active after the player has killed them right before using the Timepiece

Fixed a bug where the player is unable to switch quick select items using D-pad while the Health Elixir prompt appears

Fixed a bug where the game terminates while entering connected standby at the end of mission cutscenes

Fixed a bug where returning to the initial interactive screen via established user sign out while in active control areas will not present the Main Menu Load Screen

Fixed a bug where the NPCs are ejected in the air after being shot with a sleep dart

Fixed a bug where the player can fall from a great height onto the cliffs and survive

Fixed a misaligned animation for an Adrenaline kill

Fixed a bug where the player was able to fly if they Far Reach pull and picked up a whale oil tank at the same time

Fixed a bug where Far Reach pulling NPCs then assassinating them near edges pulls the player over the edge

Fixed a bug where NPCs are unable to be pulled with Far Reach while they are falling asleep from a sleep dart

Fixed a bug where canceling Far Reach mid pull drops the body or object that the player is holding

Fixed a bug where the Doppelganger appears in a T-pose when the player summons her

Fixed a bug where Redirective Blink does not affect sitting or cowering NPCs

Fixed a bug where jumping after using a jump Blink will cause the cooldown of Blink to return

Fixed a bug where changing the resolution or display mode can break the rendering as if everything was rendered twice

Fixed a bug where speakers don't play any announcements

Fixed a bug where the player can view the Adrenaline/Blood thirst meter while looking through a keyhole

Fixed a bug where exiting Pause Menu, Weapons Wheel, or Journal while holding The Dealer targeting or Piercing Insult charged shot auto fires

Fixed a bug where player may become control locked and see out of world if they use the Timepiece and key hole at same time

Fixed a bug where with 5 traits of the Bonecharm "Strong Arms"; no longer possible to grab an NPC since it's instantly choked

Fixed a bug where the player can repeatedly initiate a combat choke on Grim Alex with no prior actions required

Fixed a bug in Medium difficulty where Health Regeneration is set to Limited by default

Fixed a bug where NPCs could be put into walls when using Doppleganger Swap during a corpse throw

Fixed a bug where choking any NPC then immediately pushing them off may cause the chokehold audio to persist

Fixed a bug where the UI Post Process isn't blurred in Pause Menu

Fixed a bug where Player's hands have a broken texture in some spots during a dust storm

Fixed a bug where striped shadow lines can be seen on Outsider and other NPCs

Fixed a big offset in animation during a drop assassination on the Clockwork

Fixed a bug where throwing a bottle at Mindy's head after completing her quest breaks her model and can lag the game

Fixed an occlusion issue outside Jessamine's hidden chamber

Fixed an occlusion issue across from Galvani's apartment

Fixed a hole in Addermire building during carriage ride scene

Fixed too loud footsteps SFX

Fixed the marker "investigate about Sokolov" which was misplaced

Fixed a bug where after looting unconscious Paolo player may kill Paolo and loot him again for a second Risky Parry Bonecharm

Fixed a bug where picking up the rune in the flooded basement awards 1 coin in no powers instead of 200 coins

The Outsider and Jessamine are no longer factored in the Global Kill Ratio

Outsider Shrines are no longer factored in the Global Kill Ratio on the Current Stats Screen

Meagan is no longer factored in the player's Global Kill Ratio on the Playthrough Stats Screen

Delilah is no longer counted towards the player's Global Kill Count each time she appears

Unkillable NPCs are no longer factored in the Global Kill and Global Non-Lethal Ratios on the Stats screen

Fixed a bug where the player may never transition to the Epilogue if they chose to take the secret passage to the Throne Room

Fixed a bug where black Occlusion walls are visible around Jindosh's mansion when red buttons are pressed consecutively