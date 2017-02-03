Die Early-Access-Version von Divinity: Original Sin 2 hat ein neues Update erhalten, das offenbar den Schwierigkeitsgrad des Rollenspiels anhebt. Grund dafür: Das AI-2.0-System, durch das Kämpfe gegen NPC-Gegner etwas herausfordernder werden sollen.

Wie genau das funktioniert, erklären die Entwickler in einem neuen Video auf der Kickstarter-Projektseite zu Divinity: Original Sin 2. Wie es darin heißt, ist sich die Künstliche Intelligenz nach dem Update ihrer Umgebung im Spiel deutlich bewusster, so dass sie etwa explosive Ölfässer oder potenzielle Debuffs besser nutzt.

Aktuell klingt das Ganze noch so, als sei das KI-System absichtlich etwas zu schwer gemacht worden. Das Entwicklerteam möchte so offenbar mehr Feedback der Spieler erhalten, um das richtige Balancing zu finden. Im fertigen Spiel werden einzelne Fähigkeiten der Künstlichen Intelligenz dann offenbar an- oder ausgeschaltet, abhängig vom gewählten Schwierigkeitsgrad.

Nach der Aktualisierung sind alte Spielstände von Divinity: Original Sin 2 übrigens nicht mehr kompatibel. Dazu sind die Änderungen wohl zu umfangreich. Es ist aber auch möglich, mit der alten Beta-Version weiterzuspielen.

Improvements

Improved Burn My Eyes tooltip to include that it removes Terrified, Sleeping, Enraged

Improved Soul Jars: they now check if the player still has their Source collar before letting them absorb the soul in the jars

Improved list of usable items that should automatically get added to the bottom bar

Improved animations for several skills

Improved several item textures throughout the level

New melee attack animations for all races

Reduced AoE radius of most area spells to promote tactical gameplay

Weapon durability now only decreases when attacking objects

You can now choose which starting class recruited companions should be, making it easier to compose the best-balanced party

Enemy at the Gates

Added three new arenas

Find less gear in random loot, but more gold and valuables. The idea is to get economy going and make trade more important. Uniquely hand-placed items and boss loot should feel more rewarding and rare. You HAVE to go shopping!

AI has received a big overhaul. In general it should be a lot smarter and have more awareness of its surroundings. This means that the AI might have gotten a bit more difficult to deal with, so don't underestimate your enemies and especially watch your positioning! Your enemies will make better use of barrels, surfaces, and combat control skills, and they'll have better knowledge of the consequences of casting particular skills. Planning ahead is now more important than ever.

AI 2.0. Integrated new AI system for all enemies

Balancing and design changes

Purging Wands and Braccus Helm now give Source Disruption skill

Trompdoy is now immune to poison and bleeding

Set equip cost for all slots to 1 AP

Damage statuses no longer tick damage on applying

Incapacitated NPCs can no longer spot the player while the player is in sneak mode. Similarly, incapacitated players can no longer spot sneaking enemies.

Sneaking cones now show on all characters that can spot you, rather than just the ones that see you

You can no longer spot characters in sneak mode while preparing a skill

Surfaces and clouds no longer disappear automatically. Exceptions: fire (2 turns), smoke (1 turn)

Added a new defensive ability, Perseverance, that allows characters to regain part of their armor after being controlled by a status

Description of 'Rested' status now mentions that it protects from certain harmful statuses

Increased duration of Burning, Poisoned and Bleeding for most skills because these statuses no longer deal one tick of damage when applied for the first time

Ground Smash now uses damage of equipped weapon

All containers that should be pick-up-able, now are (improved weight stats)

All chests can now be moved and picked up, except special arena chests

Weapon skills now show 'chance to hit' when hovering over a target

Players receive their second Civil Point at level two. After that, they receive a point every four levels

Wielding single wand now applies bonus from single handed ability

Fortified status should now remove burning

Invisibility is no longer removed by all surfaces, except if they damage you

Invisibility is now removed by Frozen, Petrified, Stunned, Knocked Down, Taunted, Sleeping, Wet

Additions

Added being able to sell junk in the trade window

Added new necklace types to treasure generation

Added several journal updates for quests in Fort Joy area

Added new simple tools weapon types to weapon treasure (mallet, pickaxe, scythe, pitchfork)

Added new type of pitchfork to weapon treasure

Added new effect for Party Reflection Dialogs and stopped these dialogs from appearing during combat

Added map marker from Delorus, after you choose to heal him

Added weapon swoosh effects that scale with the level of your weapon abilities (Example: Single-handed weapons will have a bigger swoosh at single-handed level five)

Added and improved several sounds for skills and usable items

Several skills throughout campaign and in Arena Mode

Several grenades and arrows

Bug Fixes

Fixed random seed not being reset when loading a savegame. Happy save scumming!

Fixed several signs that were no longer legible

Fixed errors in status animations for male humans

Fixed Bahara position at seeker camp. Some players were getting "can't reach" message when trying to interact with her

Fixed incorrect reflection boost getting added to equipment

Fixed issue with XP reward in multiplayer for "The Imprisoned Elf" quest

Fixed blind status causing player to miss even after the status wore off

Fixed non-weapon items not showing critical hit chance

Fixed possible crash when unloading a level

Fixed crash when a client player would press highlight characters button without having assigned characters

Fixed issue with initial dialogs of Gawin and Leste

Fixed the equipment of one of Trompdoy's illusions

Fixed dialogs for certain characters after they had already met (example: Red Prince and Stingtail dialog)

Fixed Gawin dying prematurely during one of his teleports

Fixed Amyro becoming hostile if he is teleported out of his cell

Fixed issue with resurrected characters causing arena match to end prematurely

Fixed issue with Void Worm not spawning in the final fight of Fort Joy

Fixed crash when player was committing a crime and then loading a savegame right after

Fixed Gratiana's dialog if Gareth is already dead when the Seekers gather before the final fight

Fixed hotbar positions of the button hints after reassigning keyboard shortcuts

Fixed Gratiana's dialog if you had the Wand and had delivered the Soul Jar to her already

Fixed issue with Gareth's dialog before the final fight. In some cases, he would not leave behind companions for the player to help during the battle

Fixed a crash when destroying specific chests containing cloth loot

Fixed Historian joining combat involuntarily in Fort Joy Swamps area

Fixed the boat to escape Fort Joy still being visually present for other players after one player had already used it

Fixed items disappearing when you left them in certain containers and tried to recover them after leaving the area

Fixed several items not having an icon

Fixed items getting removed from hotbar when switching from dual wield to two-handed

Fixed Comeback Kid talent so it correctly saves the player character with 1 hp left

Fixed Telekinesis beam effect not disappearing

Fixed burning pigs not reacting correctly when receiving Blessed status

Fixed multiplayer issues with Saheila quest

Fixed being able to talk to Zaleskar's mirror after killing him

Fixed Charmed status description

Fixed possible infinite fire surface

Fixed Tarlene's dialogue after you save Gareth

Fixed issue that Source collars would not show up after getting resurrected in Arena

Fixed necromancers not attacking after you destroy Necromancer Rask's Soul Jar

Fixed projectiles sometimes colliding with roofs

Fixed several incorrect imprisonment scenarios

Fixed several issues with necromancer maze

Fixed issue with curse status getting stuck on character after receiving it via items like Braccus' ring

Fixed issue with starting skills not updating in character creation screen

Fixed being able to pickpocket all loot by pressing space bar when 'take all' button is disabled

Fixed smoke clouds not blocking vision anymore after loading

Fixed gold in containers not being included in trade window, while the containers are in the player's inventory

Fixed being able to get a Talent without meeting its requirements in the character creation screen

Fixed Attribute bonuses from equipment so they correctly count towards requirements for equipping items

Fixed Leadership not working on allies in multiplayer

Fixed surface damage reflect. This should not happen anymore.

Fixed several issues with Buddy the dog

Fixed several minor dialogue inconsistencies in and around Fort Joy