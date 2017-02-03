Die Early-Access-Version von Divinity: Original Sin 2 hat ein neues Update erhalten, das offenbar den Schwierigkeitsgrad des Rollenspiels anhebt. Grund dafür: Das AI-2.0-System, durch das Kämpfe gegen NPC-Gegner etwas herausfordernder werden sollen.
Wie genau das funktioniert, erklären die Entwickler in einem neuen Video auf der Kickstarter-Projektseite zu Divinity: Original Sin 2. Wie es darin heißt, ist sich die Künstliche Intelligenz nach dem Update ihrer Umgebung im Spiel deutlich bewusster, so dass sie etwa explosive Ölfässer oder potenzielle Debuffs besser nutzt.
KI-Balancing wird noch optimiert
Aktuell klingt das Ganze noch so, als sei das KI-System absichtlich etwas zu schwer gemacht worden. Das Entwicklerteam möchte so offenbar mehr Feedback der Spieler erhalten, um das richtige Balancing zu finden. Im fertigen Spiel werden einzelne Fähigkeiten der Künstlichen Intelligenz dann offenbar an- oder ausgeschaltet, abhängig vom gewählten Schwierigkeitsgrad.
Nach der Aktualisierung sind alte Spielstände von Divinity: Original Sin 2 übrigens nicht mehr kompatibel. Dazu sind die Änderungen wohl zu umfangreich. Es ist aber auch möglich, mit der alten Beta-Version weiterzuspielen.
Die Patchnotes zu Version 3.0.31.292
Improvements
AI 2.0. Integrated new AI system for all enemies
AI has received a big overhaul. In general it should be a lot smarter and have more awareness of its surroundings. This means that the AI might have gotten a bit more difficult to deal with, so don't underestimate your enemies and especially watch your positioning! Your enemies will make better use of barrels, surfaces, and combat control skills, and they'll have better knowledge of the consequences of casting particular skills. Planning ahead is now more important than ever.
Loot system overhaul
Find less gear in random loot, but more gold and valuables. The idea is to get economy going and make trade more important. Uniquely hand-placed items and boss loot should feel more rewarding and rare. You HAVE to go shopping!
Added three new arenas
Forbidden Valley
Enemy at the Gates
Ravenshaw Mansion
Added AI 2.0 to arenas
You can now choose which starting class recruited companions should be, making it easier to compose the best-balanced party
Removed durability from armor
Weapon durability now only decreases when attacking objects
Reduced AoE radius of most area spells to promote tactical gameplay
Improved talk animation for female humans
New melee attack animations for all races
Improved female lizard skill animations
Improved several item textures throughout the level
Improved animations for several skills
Improved list of usable items that should automatically get added to the bottom bar
Improved Soul Jars: they now check if the player still has their Source collar before letting them absorb the soul in the jars
Improved Burn My Eyes tooltip to include that it removes Terrified, Sleeping, Enraged
Improved fog effects
Updated several UI sound effects
Balancing and design changes
Invisibility is now removed by Frozen, Petrified, Stunned, Knocked Down, Taunted, Sleeping, Wet
Invisibility is no longer removed by all surfaces, except if they damage you
Fortified status should now remove burning
Poison damage no longer automatically contaminates puddles
Wielding single wand now applies bonus from single handed ability
Players receive their second Civil Point at level two. After that, they receive a point every four levels
Weapon skills now show 'chance to hit' when hovering over a target
All chests can now be moved and picked up, except special arena chests
All containers that should be pick-up-able, now are (improved weight stats)
Ground Smash now uses damage of equipped weapon
Increased duration of Burning, Poisoned and Bleeding for most skills because these statuses no longer deal one tick of damage when applied for the first time
Description of 'Rested' status now mentions that it protects from certain harmful statuses
Added a new defensive ability, Perseverance, that allows characters to regain part of their armor after being controlled by a status
Surfaces and clouds no longer disappear automatically. Exceptions: fire (2 turns), smoke (1 turn)
You can no longer spot characters in sneak mode while preparing a skill
Sneaking cones now show on all characters that can spot you, rather than just the ones that see you
Incapacitated NPCs can no longer spot the player while the player is in sneak mode. Similarly, incapacitated players can no longer spot sneaking enemies.
Damage statuses no longer tick damage on applying
Set equip cost for all slots to 1 AP
Trompdoy is now immune to poison and bleeding
Purging Wands and Braccus Helm now give Source Disruption skill
Additions
Added and updated visual effects:
Elemental weapon impacts
Several grenades and arrows
Several skills throughout campaign and in Arena Mode
Added and improved several sounds for skills and usable items
Added weapon swoosh effects that scale with the level of your weapon abilities (Example: Single-handed weapons will have a bigger swoosh at single-handed level five)
Added map marker from Delorus, after you choose to heal him
Added new effect for Party Reflection Dialogs and stopped these dialogs from appearing during combat
Added new type of pitchfork to weapon treasure
Added new simple tools weapon types to weapon treasure (mallet, pickaxe, scythe, pitchfork)
Added several journal updates for quests in Fort Joy area
Added new necklace types to treasure generation
Added being able to sell junk in the trade window
Bug Fixes
Fixed random seed not being reset when loading a savegame. Happy save scumming!
Fixed several signs that were no longer legible
Fixed errors in status animations for male humans
Fixed Bahara position at seeker camp. Some players were getting "can't reach" message when trying to interact with her
Fixed incorrect reflection boost getting added to equipment
Fixed issue with XP reward in multiplayer for "The Imprisoned Elf" quest
Fixed blind status causing player to miss even after the status wore off
Fixed non-weapon items not showing critical hit chance
Fixed possible crash when unloading a level
Fixed crash when a client player would press highlight characters button without having assigned characters
Fixed issue with initial dialogs of Gawin and Leste
Fixed the equipment of one of Trompdoy's illusions
Fixed dialogs for certain characters after they had already met (example: Red Prince and Stingtail dialog)
Fixed Gawin dying prematurely during one of his teleports
Fixed Amyro becoming hostile if he is teleported out of his cell
Fixed issue with resurrected characters causing arena match to end prematurely
Fixed issue with Void Worm not spawning in the final fight of Fort Joy
Fixed crash when player was committing a crime and then loading a savegame right after
Fixed Gratiana's dialog if Gareth is already dead when the Seekers gather before the final fight
Fixed hotbar positions of the button hints after reassigning keyboard shortcuts
Fixed Gratiana's dialog if you had the Wand and had delivered the Soul Jar to her already
Fixed issue with Gareth's dialog before the final fight. In some cases, he would not leave behind companions for the player to help during the battle
Fixed a crash when destroying specific chests containing cloth loot
Fixed Historian joining combat involuntarily in Fort Joy Swamps area
Fixed the boat to escape Fort Joy still being visually present for other players after one player had already used it
Fixed items disappearing when you left them in certain containers and tried to recover them after leaving the area
Fixed several items not having an icon
Fixed items getting removed from hotbar when switching from dual wield to two-handed
Fixed Comeback Kid talent so it correctly saves the player character with 1 hp left
Fixed Telekinesis beam effect not disappearing
Fixed burning pigs not reacting correctly when receiving Blessed status
Fixed multiplayer issues with Saheila quest
Fixed being able to talk to Zaleskar's mirror after killing him
Fixed Charmed status description
Fixed possible infinite fire surface
Fixed Tarlene's dialogue after you save Gareth
Fixed issue that Source collars would not show up after getting resurrected in Arena
Fixed necromancers not attacking after you destroy Necromancer Rask's Soul Jar
Fixed projectiles sometimes colliding with roofs
Fixed several incorrect imprisonment scenarios
Fixed several issues with necromancer maze
Fixed issue with curse status getting stuck on character after receiving it via items like Braccus' ring
Fixed issue with starting skills not updating in character creation screen
Fixed being able to pickpocket all loot by pressing space bar when 'take all' button is disabled
Fixed smoke clouds not blocking vision anymore after loading
Fixed gold in containers not being included in trade window, while the containers are in the player's inventory
Fixed being able to get a Talent without meeting its requirements in the character creation screen
Fixed Attribute bonuses from equipment so they correctly count towards requirements for equipping items
Fixed Leadership not working on allies in multiplayer
Fixed surface damage reflect. This should not happen anymore.
Fixed several issues with Buddy the dog
Fixed several minor dialogue inconsistencies in and around Fort Joy
Fixed Voidwoken Drillworm spawning in incorrect locations
Wann Divinity: Original Sin 2 erscheint, ist bisher nicht bekannt. Larian Studios hat mittlerweile aber immerhin einen groben Zeitplan im Kopf. Bleibt abzuwarten, wann dieser veröffentlicht wird.
