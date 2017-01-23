Das neueste Update für Dota 2 überarbeitet unter anderem Teile der Benutzeroberfläche.

Zum Thema Dota 2 ab 49,99 € bei Amazon.de Ab sofort steht ein neues Update für das MOBA-Spiel Dota 2 via Steam zum Download bereit.

Die Entwickler von Valve haben unter anderem die Benutzeroberfläche des Ingame-Shop überarbeitet, was letztendlich für mehr Komfort sowie eine bessere Übersicht sorgen soll. Des Weiteren gibt es einige Änderungen bei den Hotkeys: So ist es jetzt per Tastendruck möglich, zu jeder Zeit den Talentbaum zu öffnen.

Hinzu kommen diverse Bugfixes, Optimierungen sowie einige bisher noch unveröffentlichte Guides. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

Shop UI has been reworked

Popular Items are now generated automatically per hero based on the top 12 items from players with 5k mmr and above from the most recent two weeks of games

Popular Items are now highlighted on the item grid directly

Shop item grid is now shown on the right side with guides extending to the left

A global customizable Pinned Items section has been added to the shop. This section can be used to customize the shop to the items you use most frequently and are not tied to the currently selected hero.

Restored the optional ability to bring up learn mode with a hotkey, allowing for a two stage input for leveling abilities

Added a hotkey for opening the talent tree UI (your old key used for leveling attributes). While the talent tree UI is open, the hotkeys 1 and 2 can be used to select the left or right branch.

Increased area used for multiunit selection UI and improved readability

Multiunit selection icons now scale dynamically based on the number of units there are. They do not change size once a selection is made.

Adjusted Hero HUD layout

Attribute bonuses now show up permanently on the screen

Base values for damage, armor, strength, agility and intelligence are now displayed alongside the bonus values (rather than being totaled)

HP/Mana Bars are now slightly bigger

Added Guide support for Talent Trees