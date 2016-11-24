Das Studio Lionhead wurde geschlossen, aber Peter Molyneux würde - wenn er könnte - gerne Fable 4 entwickeln.

In einem Interview mit Gamesradar zum Ende des Studios Lionhead hat der ehemalige Gründer und Fable-Erfinder Peter Molyneux gesagt, dass er gerne an Fable 4 arbeiten würde.

Es ist doch total verrückt, dass Fable 4 nicht produziert wird. Ich würde wahnsinnig gerne Fable 4 entwickeln und das Studio hat das auch schon probiert. Wir müssten aber dafür sorgen, dass Original-Team wieder zusammenzubekommen. Original-Zitat: It’s crazy that Fable IV isn’t being made. I would love to do Fable IV, and the studio tried to do it. You’d have to get the original team back together though.

Die Zeit mit und bei Microsoft vermisst der Spielerfinder jedoch seinen Aussagen nach zu urteilen eher weniger. Er erinnert sich in dem Interview belustigt daran, wie aufgeregt Microsoft-Mitarbeiter alle Brustwarzen im Spiel entfernten und die Diskussionen, die über den »leicht politisch inkorrekten, britischen Humor« geführt wurden:

Original-Zitat: You know the British slightly politically incorrect sense of humour, especially with Fable, where we had prostitutes and same-sex marriage. Microsoft were appalled, you know, they were busily going around trying to rub all the nipples out of all the women just not to offend people, and things [Lionhead designer] Mark Healey would put in – if you play Black & White you notice that all the totems are completely phallic, just penises everywhere. It’s that slightly guffaw, Finbarr Saunders type of joke.