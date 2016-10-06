Auch in Deutschland hat FIFA 17 die Nase gegenüber PES 2017 vorne. Fast die komplette Top10 der aktuellen Verkaufscharts wird von EA dominiert.
Zum Thema FIFA 17 ab 2,49 € bei Amazon.de FIFA 17 für 56,49 € bei GamesPlanet.com In den UK hat FIFA 17 den Konkurrenten Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 angeblich bereits in der ersten Woche im Verhältnis 1:40 geschlagen. Dass die britischen Kunden eher zu FIFA 17 greifen, könnte aber auch der exklusiven Premier-League-Lizenz liegen und dem Storymodus »The Journey«, der sich in der englischen Oberklasse abspielt.
Nun hat der Händler Amazon die Bestsellercharts für Deutschland veröffentlicht - und das Ergebnis ist ähnlich eindeutig. In der Woche vom 26. September bis zum 2. Oktober hat EAs Fußballspiel fast die komplette Top 10 dominiert. Bis zum Chartsplatz 15 sind alle Plätze von verschiedenen FIFA-Editionen belegt. Einzig Microsofts Forza Horizon 3 konnte sich auf Platz 8 einschleichen.
Auch interessant: FIFA 17 Ultimate Team - Silberne FUT-Karte besser als die meisten goldenen
Ob diese Dominanz am deutschen Coverstar liegt? PES 2017 taucht übrigens das erste Mal auf Platz 21 auf.
Die Amazon-Charts vom 26. September bis zum 2. Oktober 2016
Quelle: http://www.gamesbusiness.de/2016/10/06/amazon-bestsellerscharts-14-der-ersten-15-plaetze-gehen-an-fifa-17/