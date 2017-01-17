Das PC-Update für FIFA 17 bietet unter anderem eine verbesserte Anzeige der Latenz.

Zum Thema FIFA 17 ab 0,99 € bei Amazon.de FIFA 17 für 53,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Ab sofort steht das umfangreiche Update 4 für die PC-Version des Fußballspiels FIFA 17 zum Download bereit.

Der Patch bietet unter anderem eine verbesserte Anzeige für die aktuelle Latenz. Zwar gibt es noch immer keinen konkreten Zahlenwert, doch zumindest gibt es jetzt einen in fünf Segmente unterteilen Balken, der etwas genauere Rückschlüsse auf die Latenz zulässt.

Außerdem ist es ab sofort nicht mehr möglich, während einer laufenden Partie manuelle Positionswechsel der Spieler vorzunehmen. Auch Komfortverbesserungen wie eine optimierte Kamerawahl bei Zeitlupenwiederholungen von Toren sind enthalten. Hier die vollständige Liste:

Addressed the following in FIFA Ultimate team:

Displaying correct kit on the player in the kit select screen.

Players will no longer be able to set custom player positions in Team Management during gameplay.

An issue in Squad Building Challenges where switching a higher rated player with a lower rated player resulted in the overall squad rating going up.

Removed Est. Date, Crest and Squad Name from the FUT Champions matchup screen.