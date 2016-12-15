Für den Football Manager 2017 steht Update 17.2.0 zum Download bereit.

Zum Thema FM 2017 ab 77,84 € bei Amazon.de Der Entwickler Sports Interactive hat das Update 17.2.0 für den Football Manager 2017 veröffentlicht. Verbesserungen gibt es in den Bereichen Stabilität, Performance, und Bugfixes, die Patch Notes finden sich auf der offiziellen Webseite.

Änderungen betreffen beispielsweise die deutsche und österreichische Fußball-Bundesliga. So sollen die bisher störrischen deutsche Spieler nun deutlich eher gewillt sein, ihren Club zu wechseln. Manager österreichischer Team sollen hingegen nicht mehr auf den Bug treffen, der die Ernennung neuer Personalien verhindert.

Unterhalb finden sich die vollständigen Patch Notes des Updates 17.2.0. Der Football Manager 2017 wird aus Lizenzgründen nicht in Deutschland angeboten. Warum das kein Problem für interessierte Spieler aus Deutschland darstellt, haben wir in einer entsprechenden Meldung zum FM17 zuvor erläutert.

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Fixed rare instances of crash on continue

GAMEPLAY

Fixed examples of league enforced stadium upgrades going wrong

Adjusted effect of training intensity on injuries

Fixed various issues with records

Fixed issue where user is incorrectly asked about facing newly appointed manager

Fixed issue where user cannot add players/confirm squad for national U23s

Fixed hotseat issue where holidaying one manager past a match, also continued the other manager past their match

Fixed issue where user couldn't postpone game due to large number of international call ups in MLS

Fixed rare example of a player not becoming happy again after playing more following a first team football unhappiness

Added unhappiness reason to list of players supporting/against a manager in group unhappiness meetings

Fixed rare contradictory inbox items regarding promises not being met

Fixed incorrect strings on promise panel related to different context promises to accept bids for players

Fixed rare examples of players complaining about being left out of continental squads for rounds they are unavailable for

Adjusted likelihood of user in charge of an international team being offered club role

Adjusted payments received for players they had offered out on loan

Fixed issue where players asked to be removed from the transfer list, but were not

Fixed issue in Austrian leagues which prevented staff in certain roles from being appointed

MATCH AI (v1703)

Improved implementation of Inverted Wing Back role

Fixed shots which were also free kicks not displaying as Set Pieces on chalkboard

Fixed rare case of match getting stuck after ball is thrown out of play

Fixed example of a player clearing rather than throwing

Improved mentality of teams down to 10 players

Fixed issue where injured players from AI teams sometimes don't get substituted when injured during a goal

Fixed ball going through ad-hoardings

Fixed issue with the match incident thinking the pen shootout goal was own goal

Fixed rare issue with player being treated on side line being used for offside decisions

Fixed inability to alter closing down setting for certain role/duty combinations

Improved instance of referee and carded player not facing each other

Fixed rare instance of dribbling past opponent commentary being used inappropriately

Fixed instances of player incorrectly being considered to have made a mistake

Fixed rare instance of inappropriate commentary for a free kick

Fixed instances of player being considered to have performed a dribble too soon after controlling the ball

Fixed instance where we would skip to dead time before a red card occurred

Fixed ghost goal example

Fixed deflections not being accounted for properly

Fixed keeper handling and judgement bugs

Improved outfield player judgement of ball AI

Made keeper use strongest side for throw outs where possible

Fixed a handball mistake/chalkboard event being assigned to a goalkeeper who was inside their own area

Improved distance a player can be offside for a disallowed goal to be deemed "controversial"

Fixed keeper bug where he could deflect it in same slice as save causing own goal

Fixed subs being subbed off too early in case of a red card

Improved instances where Key Passes were not recorded