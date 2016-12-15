Für den Football Manager 2017 steht Update 17.2.0 zum Download bereit.
Zum Thema FM 2017 ab 77,84 € bei Amazon.de Der Entwickler Sports Interactive hat das Update 17.2.0 für den Football Manager 2017 veröffentlicht. Verbesserungen gibt es in den Bereichen Stabilität, Performance, und Bugfixes, die Patch Notes finden sich auf der offiziellen Webseite.
Änderungen betreffen beispielsweise die deutsche und österreichische Fußball-Bundesliga. So sollen die bisher störrischen deutsche Spieler nun deutlich eher gewillt sein, ihren Club zu wechseln. Manager österreichischer Team sollen hingegen nicht mehr auf den Bug treffen, der die Ernennung neuer Personalien verhindert.
Unterhalb finden sich die vollständigen Patch Notes des Updates 17.2.0. Der Football Manager 2017 wird aus Lizenzgründen nicht in Deutschland angeboten. Warum das kein Problem für interessierte Spieler aus Deutschland darstellt, haben wir in einer entsprechenden Meldung zum FM17 zuvor erläutert.
Patch Notes für Update 17.2.0
STABILITY & PERFORMANCE
-
Fixed rare instances of crash on continue
-
Fixed lag when browsing inbox
GAMEPLAY
-
Fixed issue in Austrian leagues which prevented staff in certain roles from being appointed
-
Adjusted German players willingness to move clubs
-
Fixed issue where players asked to be removed from the transfer list, but were not
-
Adjusted payments received for players they had offered out on loan
-
Adjusted likelihood of user in charge of an international team being offered club role
-
Fixed rare examples of players complaining about being left out of continental squads for rounds they are unavailable for
-
Fixed incorrect strings on promise panel related to different context promises to accept bids for players
-
Fixed rare contradictory inbox items regarding promises not being met
-
Added unhappiness reason to list of players supporting/against a manager in group unhappiness meetings
-
Fixed rare example of a player not becoming happy again after playing more following a first team football unhappiness
-
Improved AI squad building in salary cap leagues
-
Fixed issue where user couldn't postpone game due to large number of international call ups in MLS
-
Fixed hotseat issue where holidaying one manager past a match, also continued the other manager past their match
-
Fixed issue where user cannot add players/confirm squad for national U23s
-
Fixed issue where user is incorrectly asked about facing newly appointed manager
-
Fixed various issues with records
-
Fixed derby question appearing for non-derbies
-
Fixed various odds issues
-
Adjusted effect of training intensity on injuries
-
Fixed examples of league enforced stadium upgrades going wrong
-
Improved Tottenham's attendances when switching grounds
MATCH AI (v1703)
-
Improved implementation of Inverted Wing Back role
-
Fixed shots which were also free kicks not displaying as Set Pieces on chalkboard
-
Fixed rare case of match getting stuck after ball is thrown out of play
-
Fixed example of a player clearing rather than throwing
-
Improved mentality of teams down to 10 players
-
Fixed issue where injured players from AI teams sometimes don't get substituted when injured during a goal
-
Fixed ball going through ad-hoardings
-
Fixed issue with the match incident thinking the pen shootout goal was own goal
-
Fixed rare issue with player being treated on side line being used for offside decisions
-
Fixed inability to alter closing down setting for certain role/duty combinations
-
Improved instance of referee and carded player not facing each other
-
Fixed rare instance of dribbling past opponent commentary being used inappropriately
-
Fixed instances of player incorrectly being considered to have made a mistake
-
Fixed rare instance of inappropriate commentary for a free kick
-
Fixed instances of player being considered to have performed a dribble too soon after controlling the ball
-
Fixed instance where we would skip to dead time before a red card occurred
-
Fixed ghost goal example
-
Fixed deflections not being accounted for properly
-
Fixed keeper handling and judgement bugs
-
Improved outfield player judgement of ball AI
-
Made keeper use strongest side for throw outs where possible
-
Fixed a handball mistake/chalkboard event being assigned to a goalkeeper who was inside their own area
-
Improved distance a player can be offside for a disallowed goal to be deemed "controversial"
-
Fixed keeper bug where he could deflect it in same slice as save causing own goal
-
Fixed subs being subbed off too early in case of a red card
-
Improved instances where Key Passes were not recorded
-
Fixed issue with assistant manager not following user's instructions when user holidays match and ticks use formation + use current team when possible
GRAPHICS
-
Improvements to stadium appearances
-
Adjusted Grass/Synthetic pitches to appear in same way as standard grass pitches
-
Fixed issue with substituted player appearing sat on the field rather than on the bench
-
Fixed issue with player who has been subbed on to the field briefly appearing to be wearing tracksuit rather than playing kit
-
Fixed issue with players not wearing long sleeve shirts/under layers
-
Fixed issue where linesman flag would flash in the centre circle
USER INTERFACE
-
Fixed manager profile reverting to default setup
-
Various cosmetic fixes to the light skin
-
Fixed issue on conversation history panel which prevented users from scrolling through previous chats
-
Fixed issue with match formation widget not updating when players swapped
COMPETITIONS
-
Fixed rare issue where certain leagues wouldn't schedule after season turnover
-
Fixed issue with Bulgarian league playoff
-
Fixed Chinese league registration rules
-
Fixed Home/Away games imbalance after Scottish Premier League split
-
Fixed French Ligue 1 prize money
-
Fixed loaned in players not being able to play in Swiss Cup
-
Fixed issue with regionalisation in Swedish Second Division
-
Fixed Betfred Cup prize money
-
Fixed Israeli Toto Cup schedule and teams in correct groups
-
Correct Belgian clubs now qualify for European competitions
-
Improved scheduling for Belgian, Russian and Ukrainian clubs in European competitions
-
Fixed issue where we were not taking the strongest line up for Portuguese Cup Competitions
IN GAME EDITOR
-
Fixed issue when editing person who had Manager or Asst Manager attributes
-
Fixed issue editing players with fog of war active including changing preferred foot
-
Fixed loans not showing in player history
PRE GAME EDITOR
-
Fixed new season not being scheduled when using a valid German lower league Editor file
-
Fixed issue verifying advanced rules in languages other than English
-
Fixed various crashes and errors on files submitted to us
-
Fixed editing nation tax rules
-
Fixed some issues with editing club continental rules
-
Fixed a few issues to do with kit editing
-
Fixed issue where large files could cause a freeze during game set up
-
Fixed real results extracting incorrectly
-
Fixed crash editing rivalries
-
Fixed a few nations which were set up incorrectly in basic rules
-
Fixed instances of seasons not scheduling in files submitted to us
-
Fixed issue with certain files failing verification checks incorrectly
-
Fixed several issues with implementing a salary cap in leagues
-
Fixed issue with League Championship Playoff end dates
-
Fixed transfer window changes not extracting to the game correctly
NETWORK GAMES
-
Disabled non-admins from being able to remove clients from network games
-
Fixed issue whereby users sometimes couldn't view replays