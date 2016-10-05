Das erste große Update für Forza Horizon 3 soll die Performance unter Windows 10 verbessern.
Zum Thema Forza Horizon 3 ab 69,99 € bei Amazon.de Seit dem Release am 23. September 2016 hat die PC-Version des Rennspiels Forza Horizon 3 unter anderem mit Performance-Probleme zu kämpfen. Die sollen jetzt jedoch der Vergangenheit angehören.
Der Entwickler Turn 10 hat das erste große Update für Forza Horizon 3 veröffentlicht, das sich genau dieser Probleme annimmt. Neben einer Verbesserung der Bildwiederholungsrate soll der Patch auch die allgemeine Stabilität des Spiels unter Windows 10 optimieren.
Mehr: Der große GameStar-Test von Forza Horizon 3
Außerdem hat das Team den Lenkrad-Support überarbeitet, so dass es diesbezüglich ebenfalls weniger Ärger geben sollte. Hinzu kommen mehrere Bugfixes. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:
Patch-Notes für Forza Horizon 3
-
Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations
-
Improved stability on Windows 10
-
Disable mouse move detection while driving
-
The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made
-
Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include Steering wheel sensitivity, Invert Force Feedback, Centre spring scale and Damping scale
-
Fixed a problem where pre-order cars and the Halo Warthog were not appearing in the Windows 10 version of the game for some players
Wheel Improvements
-
Logitech G27 is now registered correctly on Windows 10, so the correct default mapping will be applied
-
All wheels with enough buttons have had the horn added to their default mappings on Windows 10
-
Fix to dead zones for acceleration and braking axes on wheels
-
Default mappings for all TX Racing Wheel variants
-
Fixed a bug where custom input mappings would not save successfully
General Improvements
-
The Social and Rivals tabs will now unlock for players with Xbox Live Silver accounts
-
Fixed a bug where the racing line would sometimes disappear
-
Controller hot swapping is now available. Players can switch between controllers/their keyboard whenever they choose (including the wheel)
-
Various content fixes for cars