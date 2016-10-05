Das erste große Update für Forza Horizon 3 soll die Performance unter Windows 10 verbessern.

Zum Thema Forza Horizon 3 ab 69,99 € bei Amazon.de Seit dem Release am 23. September 2016 hat die PC-Version des Rennspiels Forza Horizon 3 unter anderem mit Performance-Probleme zu kämpfen. Die sollen jetzt jedoch der Vergangenheit angehören.

Der Entwickler Turn 10 hat das erste große Update für Forza Horizon 3 veröffentlicht, das sich genau dieser Probleme annimmt. Neben einer Verbesserung der Bildwiederholungsrate soll der Patch auch die allgemeine Stabilität des Spiels unter Windows 10 optimieren.

Mehr: Der große GameStar-Test von Forza Horizon 3

Außerdem hat das Team den Lenkrad-Support überarbeitet, so dass es diesbezüglich ebenfalls weniger Ärger geben sollte. Hinzu kommen mehrere Bugfixes. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations

Improved stability on Windows 10

Disable mouse move detection while driving

The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made

Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include Steering wheel sensitivity, Invert Force Feedback, Centre spring scale and Damping scale