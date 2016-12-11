Zum Thema Gears of War 4 ab 4,99 € bei Amazon.de Die Macher von Gears of War 4 haben bekannt gegeben, dass ein Serverupdate aufgespielt wurde, die dem Multiplayermodus des Third-Person-Shooters »Daily Rewards«, also tägliche Belohnungen, spendiert. Diese erhalten alle Spieler, die sich täglich in das Spiel einloggen. Als Geschenk winken Bounty-Awards oder Customization-Items und Karten. In den meisten Fällen soll man laut Forumspost mit einer zufälligen Bounty Card rechnen, die die Ingame-Währung aufstockt oder XP-Boots enthält.
An bestimmten Tagen und während Events wie dem kommenden »Gearsmas« im Dezember sollen ganz besondere und wertvolle Ingame-Gegenstände verteilt werden.
Weitere Änderungen:
We have increased the Idle Kick Timer in Core and Competitive from 2 minutes to 5 minutes. We wanted to provide more opportunities for players away from their game after starting matchmaking to join the fight again, rather than losing a player for certain. We'll be monitoring this closely to see the impact - positive or negative - this has. We are still working hard on major features for future TUs that significantly combat quitting.
We have increased the Idle Kick Times in Private Horde to allow more time for breaks. Players can now be idle up to 30 minutes.
Adjusted the Competitive Execution round time limit from 10 minutes to 5 minutes
Escalation LAN and Private Matches will now have the Gears eSports settings as default. As with all modes, you can modify the rules to play how you want to play in Private and LAN.
Mehr zum Spiel: Gears of War 4 - Alle Infos: PC-Test und Vorzeige-Portierung im Technik-Check