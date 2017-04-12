Ubisofts Ghost Recon: Wildlands wird in Kürze auf die Version 3.0 aktualisiert.

Zum Thema Ghost Recon: Wildlands ab 33,99 € bei Amazon.de Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands für 47,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Ubisoft veröffentlicht diese Woche einen weiteren Patch für Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Während das Update auf der Xbox One und der PlayStation 4 bereits verfügar ist, erfolgt der PC-Release mit kurzer Verzögerung: Erst am Freitag, den 14. April 2017 soll die PC-Version aktualisiert werden.

Die Download-Größe des Updates beträgt je nach Plattform um die fünf Gigabyte.

Der Patch 3.0 führt wöchentliche Live-Season-Herausforderungen in Form von Solo-, Koop-, und Community-Aufgaben ein. Deren Freischaltung erfolgt zum 18. April. Anschließend ist ein wöchentlicher Refresh geplant, der mittwochs stattfinden wird. Für den erfolgreichen Abschluss gibt es bis zu drei einzigartigen Belohnungen pro Woche.

Jede der Herausforderung soll sich über einen Zeitraum von sechs Wochen erstrecken. Die Saisons selbst werden stets eine bestimmte Thematik behandeln. Den Anfang macht »The Rise and Fall of Unidad«.

Die weiteren Patch-Inhalte umfassen Verbesserungen an der Koop-Spielerfahrung hinsichtlich der Missionen und der Informationsfreischaltung. Außerdem wird ein Fehler mit der Erfahrungspunkteanzeige behoben und es gibt Optimierungen an den Dialogen zwischen den Ghosts.

Missionen und Erzählung

Fixed the journalist not exiting the car if another player completes the »Free the journalist« objective in »The journalist«

Fixed Bowman's call not triggering if the player fast travel during Pac Katari's call

Fixed a bug where El Cerebro's Assistant would not get into the car after failing the mission in »El Cerebro«

Fixed missions NPC not spawning if the player leaves and return to the area in »The mule doctors«

Fixed a bug where »Target too far« would stay on screen in »The Mole« mission after locating the Unidad captain

Fixed a bug where the VIP wouldn't appear in the truck when replaying »Death Truck«

Fixed an infinite XP exploit in extract missions

Fixed »Marcus Jensen« mission not updating for the client while in 2players coop

Reload prompt no longer appears when accessing the command wheel

Fixed »The Chemist« teleporting when escaping in certain situations

Fixed a bug where the GPS would display the route for »El Emisario« instead of »Special Transport«

UI

Pressing the R3 button while in passenger position of a vehicle will now display rear view

Fixed a bug where the objective of systemic activities would not display on the HUD

Fixed a bug where the »Return to area of operations« message would remain on the screen even after returning to the area of operations

Fixed the »Controls« section of the options menu not responding in certain occasions

Fixed wrong number of Kingslayer files displayed on the tacmap in Media Luna and Inca Camina

Fixed GPS blinking when the player moves far away from the target

Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in the menus after validating a tutorial

Koop

Fixed a bug where the player could not interact with the rally point door if another player finished watching the cinematic

Fixed a bug where the mission »the Agent« would be completed for only one player when the drone battery runs dry just after the conversation is finished

Fixed Suppressors sometimes not replicating correctly when changing weapon in the loadout

Fixed absence of variation in the helicopter sound in coop

Fixed visual effects of the »don't press me« button not replicating in coop mode

Fixed SAM incoming missile alert not being replicated in coop

Fixed intels not unlocking for players entering the province last, despite the mission being playable via mission sharing

Fixed a bug where a joining player could not see a NPC grabbed by a peer

Added a new public matchmaking criteria based on difficulty level

Gameplay

Type 95 LMG's Extended magazines can now be used ingame upon purchase

Fixed the player surviving falls when sticking to a wall

Player can no longer take cover behind destroyed destructibles

Fixed the player occasionally shaking when taking cover

Fixed XP stuck for players in very rare occurrences

Fixed a bug allowing the player to prone and fire through walls

Fixed a bug where the player couldn't take cover when exiting a vehicle

The Santa Muerte helicopter now has the same handling as the others helicopters

Fixed vehicles not exploding when colliding with the train

Fixed a bug allowing the player to clip through walls with a motorcycle

Fixed a bug where the Unidad alert level could drop from 4 to 0 when a reinforcement wave is cleaned

The ADV Suppressor skill now properly affects damage reduction on all weapons.

Fixed a bug where a weapon would become unusable if equipped in the loadout while the player swapped weapons