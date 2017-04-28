Das Update 3.5 bietet unter anderem ein neues Feature für Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Möglich macht das der neue Patch 3.5, der ab sofort für die PC-Version zum Download bereitsteht. Neben diesem neuen Feature umfasst das Update noch zahlreiche Bug Fixes. So haben die Entwickler unter anderem einen Fehler mit dem Fast Travel Icon in Verbindung mit dem Steam Controller beseitigt.

Außerdem gab es ein Problem beim erst kürzlich veröffentlichten DLC »Narco Road«, das jetzt jedoch der Vergangenheit angehören sollte. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

New features

Players can request for help now while in down state.

Bug fixes

Fixed the fast travel icon not being displayed on the tacmap when using a Steam Controller.

Fixed an issue where the screen would flicker when exiting the vehicle while using the Tobii Eye tracking device.

Fixed an issue where the game language was not automatically set if the Arabic language was set as the title's language, from the Steam client.

Fixed an issue where the game would show an incorrect display resolution in the Video menu if ALT+TAB was used during the confirmation pop-up message.

Fixed an issue where the gray screen when the character is downed was displayed in NVIDIA Ansel.

Fixed an issue where the 360 screenshot in Ansel had visual corruption if Ansel was used while the Night Vision was activated.