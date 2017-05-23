Zum Thema Halo Wars 2 ab 8,99 € bei Amazon.de Die Spieler von Halo Wars 2 bekommen mal wieder eine doppelte Ladung: So steht ab sofort der neue DLC-Anführer »Sgt. Johnson« zum Download bereit.

Sgt. Johnson bringt einige neue Einheiten mit auf das Schlachtfeld. Dazu zählen unter anderem der schwer bewaffnete Mantis-Mech und der extrem wuchtige Colossus-Mech. Johnson selbst kann unter anderem einen mobilen Bunker für seine Truppen herbeirufen und seine Mechs mithilfe einer Art Überladung verstärken. Auch Geschütztürme sowie ein EMP-Angriff gehören zu seinem Repertoire.

Der DLC ist Bestandteil des offiziellen Season-Pass von Halo Wars 2. Zudem ist ein separater Kauf für zirka sechs Dollar möglich. Ein neues Video mit Gameplay-Szenen aus dem DLC finden Sie oberhalb dieser Meldung.

Ebenfalls interessant: Halo Wars 2 - YouTuber will beweisen: Spiel ist »Pay to Win«

Gleichzeitig hat der Entwickler Creative Assembly ein umfangreiches Update für Halo Wars 2 veröffentlicht, das unter anderem die allgemeinen Stabilität des Spiels verbessert. Hinzu kommen einige neue Features wie zum Beispiel eine verbesserte Anzeige von Verbündeten auf der Mini Map. Außerdem gibt es zwei neue Themen für die Blitz-Karte »Proving Ground«. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

New Feature:

Support for HDR lighting is now enabled for console players with compatible hardware

Stability:

Fixed a crash that could occur when attacking the first barricade in the Prologue

Fixed a crash on "Last Stand" that could occur from loading from an old save from a previous release

Fixed a desync that could occur in ranked 2v2 games

Fixed a crash when playing against AI in Firefight or Skirmish mode

Fixed a crash that rarely occurred after signing in on the Main Menu

Players should no longer have a chance of loading into the game without the ability to issue any commands

Gameplay:

Added allied view indicator to the mini-map

Added 2 new themes to "Proving Ground" Blitz map

Blitz playlists will now also appear in the main multiplayer "Find Match" screen

Made "Restoration Drones" get more expensive when it is upgraded to its 3rd tier

Adjusted the Foundry so that its always hit by Hunters' and Marines' upgraded projectiles when attacked

Added better "Combat Salvage" visual effects when a unit dies and is immediately built back at base

Removed an exploit with "Combat Salvage"

Reworked a targeting exploit that could occur with using "Extraction"

Pelicans and Darts should no longer leave floating lights above bases

Made it so that "Ghost in the Machine" would no longer disable Colony's "Combat Repair" on the units it borrowed

Spartans no longer strip upgrades from vehicles they hijack

Some tech upgrades were not applying completely to some units

Fixed an issue with moving units not properly attacking Garrisoned units

Units teleported off the map are now teleported back to your base