Zum Thema Halo Wars 2 ab 8,99 € bei Amazon.de Die Spieler von Halo Wars 2 bekommen mal wieder eine doppelte Ladung: So steht ab sofort der neue DLC-Anführer »Sgt. Johnson« zum Download bereit.
Sgt. Johnson bringt einige neue Einheiten mit auf das Schlachtfeld. Dazu zählen unter anderem der schwer bewaffnete Mantis-Mech und der extrem wuchtige Colossus-Mech. Johnson selbst kann unter anderem einen mobilen Bunker für seine Truppen herbeirufen und seine Mechs mithilfe einer Art Überladung verstärken. Auch Geschütztürme sowie ein EMP-Angriff gehören zu seinem Repertoire.
Der DLC ist Bestandteil des offiziellen Season-Pass von Halo Wars 2. Zudem ist ein separater Kauf für zirka sechs Dollar möglich. Ein neues Video mit Gameplay-Szenen aus dem DLC finden Sie oberhalb dieser Meldung.
Umfangreiches Update
Gleichzeitig hat der Entwickler Creative Assembly ein umfangreiches Update für Halo Wars 2 veröffentlicht, das unter anderem die allgemeinen Stabilität des Spiels verbessert. Hinzu kommen einige neue Features wie zum Beispiel eine verbesserte Anzeige von Verbündeten auf der Mini Map. Außerdem gibt es zwei neue Themen für die Blitz-Karte »Proving Ground«. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:
Patch Notes für Halo Wars 2
New Feature:
-
Support for HDR lighting is now enabled for console players with compatible hardware
Stability:
-
Players should no longer have a chance of loading into the game without the ability to issue any commands
-
Fixed a crash that rarely occurred after signing in on the Main Menu
-
Fixed a crash when playing against AI in Firefight or Skirmish mode
-
Fixed a desync that could occur in ranked 2v2 games
-
Fixed a crash on "Last Stand" that could occur from loading from an old save from a previous release
-
Fixed a crash that could occur when attacking the first barricade in the Prologue
Gameplay:
-
Added allied view indicator to the mini-map
-
Added 2 new themes to "Proving Ground" Blitz map
-
Blitz playlists will now also appear in the main multiplayer "Find Match" screen
-
Made "Restoration Drones" get more expensive when it is upgraded to its 3rd tier
-
Adjusted the Foundry so that its always hit by Hunters' and Marines' upgraded projectiles when attacked
-
Added better "Combat Salvage" visual effects when a unit dies and is immediately built back at base
-
Removed an exploit with "Combat Salvage"
-
Reworked a targeting exploit that could occur with using "Extraction"
-
Pelicans and Darts should no longer leave floating lights above bases
-
Made it so that "Ghost in the Machine" would no longer disable Colony's "Combat Repair" on the units it borrowed
-
Spartans no longer strip upgrades from vehicles they hijack
-
Some tech upgrades were not applying completely to some units
-
Fixed an issue with moving units not properly attacking Garrisoned units
-
Units teleported off the map are now teleported back to your base
-
Spartans no longer increase the level of units they hijack
Localization/Accessibility:
-
Made card pack descriptions show up in the appropriate language for France and Taiwan
-
Added text to the Pelican Transport level 2 when selected on the leader power radial
Audio:
-
Added "Upgrade Complete" voice over for various leaders that was missing
-
Adjusted the audio to the Forerunner structure on Highway to remove the high frequency that could be unpleasant to hear
-
Audio/music should no longer drop from games played through a playlist
-
Locust beam is no longer audible in the fog of war
-
Hellbringers should no longer play Kinsano voiceover when being attacked by an enemy Spartan
