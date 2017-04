Introduced a task system in the action game to support tutorials: Two sets of combat tutorial tasks added. Two sets of tactical tutorial tasks added. These tasks aim to provide new players with a better first time experience and teach them the basics of the game

Tutorial Bots have been added to the game: Players without bronze matchmaking unlocked will team up with both human players and tutorial bots but only be matched against tutorial bots. Players with bronze matchmaking unlocked will only play with and against other human players